2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 15: QB Matt Stafford, WR Odell Beckham among top targets

ROSTERED: 0%﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿





If I asked you to name what team Robinson played for in 2023 (before you saw the label above), would you have been able to do it? He didn’t have a target until Week 9 and didn’t have a relevant fantasy day until last week against the Browns. That being said, his breakout last week resulted in 15.5 fantasy points and he followed it up this Sunday with 13.6 points in the overtime loss to the Ravens (with 46 yards and a touchdown). More importantly, like with both OBJ and Jones above, the real story here was the usage. Robinson tied Cooper Kupp for the team-lead with both 10 targets and 42 routes run. It won’t be easy for Robinson to turn in consistent fantasy performances with Kupp and Puka Nacua playing like they are, but this kind of involvement can’t be ignored. Plus, they all get the Commanders next week, who are right up with the Eagles as the best matchups for fantasy wide receivers this season. If you need to “stream” a wide receiver for some reason, Robinson would be one of my first looks.