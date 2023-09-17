Texans QB C.J. Stroud (right shoulder) active vs. Colts

Houston doesn't have a problem entering Week 2.
Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud is officially active for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.
There was a question surrounding Stroud's status after the QB was deemed questionable on the injury report due to a right shoulder issue. Stroud did practice on Wednesday and Thursday but was a limited participant in Friday's session. However, his improvement over the weekend was no concern for the Texans, as he's slated to make his home debut at NRG Stadium.
The No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Stroud made his professional debut in a Week 1 loss against the Ravens, completing 28 of 44 passes for 242 yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also rushed four times for 20 yards.
The Texans will be missing offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil due to a knee injury, however. The three-time Pro Bowler was limited in Thursday's practice and did not participate on Wednesday and Friday's sessions.
Houston's defense will also be shorthanded with safeties Jalen Pitre (chest) and Jimmie Ward (hip) ruled out for Sunday's game.
Sunday's matchup between Stroud and Colts rookie Anthony Richardson (No. 4 overall pick) will be the seventh game in NFL history that features top-five drafted QBs playing head-to-head as rookies, per NFL Research.