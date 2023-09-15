Around the NFL

Texans OC Bobby Slowik: RB Dameon Pierce 'should touch the ball more' in Week 2 vs. Colts

Published: Sep 15, 2023 at 10:20 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Houston Texans' offense got off to an unbalanced start under new offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, tallying 44 passes compared to 18 running back carries in Week 1's 25-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The OC plans to get Dameon Pierce more involved in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts after the back got just 11 carries for 38 yards against Baltimore.

"D.P. should touch the ball more than he did," Slowik said Thursday, via the official transcript. "I don't think anyone in here has any question about that. I mean, we all want to see Dameon run. So that's definitely something we want to do."

Related Links

The Ravens bottled up trenches in Week 1, forcing Pierce to try to bounce multiple runs outside, where the angry runner is less effective. Four of Pierce's 11 carries went for three or fewer yards, with a long of seven on Sunday.

"That was a tough challenge last week," Slowik said. "They've got really good interior [defensive] line players. They've got really good linebackers, and we still had some opportunities in the run game. Especially this last week, to me, everything is a starting point [and] comes back to me. I wanted to stick with the run longer, and I got away from it at the end."

Sunday's opponent, Indianapolis, allowed 105 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground against Jacksonville last week.

Offensive line issues played a massive role in the Texans' inefficiencies in Week 1. Still, rookie QB C.J. Stroud throwing the ball 44 times is not the recipe Slowik wants for his offense moving forward.

"We want to be, 'We're here to run the ball,' and everything kind of plays off that," he said. "Now, we couldn't really always get it going. Sometimes it was a play call issue on my part. Sometimes it was an issue as far as just executing self-inflicted wound stuff. So, again, we'll be cleaner on that this week."

If the blocking doesn't improve in Week 2, Slowik's intentions might not matter.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Chiefs looking to avoid becoming fifth defending Super Bowl champs to start 0-2 Sunday vs. Jags

The Chiefs lost in Week 1 for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era. Now K.C. is trying to avoid becoming just the fifth defending Super Bowl champion to start 0-2 Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

Isaiah Simmons fitting in with Giants, expects 'emotions' ahead of revenge game vs. Cardinals

﻿Isaiah Simmons﻿ has a rare quick-turn revenge-game opportunity as his Giants travel to Arizona to take on the Cardinals, a little over three weeks after they shipped the former first-round pick away for a bag of peanuts.
news

Nick Sirianni: 'Easier to correct' Eagles' issues with 2-0 start 

The reigning NFC champion Eagles haven't looked impressive through two weeks, holding on to one-score victories against the Patriots in Week 1 and the Vikings on Thursday night.
news

QB Kirk Cousins: Vikings 'shot ourselves in the foot' with four turnovers vs. Eagles 

The Minnesota Vikings fumbled away a chance to even their record to open the season, turning the ball over four times in Thursday night's 34-28 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. "A tough, tough loss. Solid opponent, shot ourselves in the foot with the turnovers," quarterback Kirk Cousins said.
news

Homecoming king: Philadelphia native D'Andre Swift runs for career-high 175 yards in Eagles' win over Vikings

Speeding past Minnesota Vikings defenders, D'Andre Swift posted a career-high 175 rushing yards as the Philadelphia Eagles ground attack ran roughshod en route to a 34-28 win on "Thursday Night Football."
news

2023 NFL season, Week 2: What We Learned from Eagles' win over Vikings on Thursday night

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles offense bounced back in big fashion Thursday night -- thanks in large part to a slew of Minnesota Vikings turnovers -- en route to a prime-time victory.
news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers' Achilles surgery 'went great'; thanks everyone for 'love and prayers'

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers, who suffered a season-ending Achilles tear on the fourth snap of his first season with New York, said his surgery on Wednesday "went great," via an Instagram story posted Thursday. 
news

Week 2 Thursday inactives: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles
news

Broncos pass rusher Frank Clark (hip) expected to miss a couple weeks 

Denver Broncos pass rusher Frank Clark is expected to miss a couple of weeks due to a hip injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
news

Zach Wilson ready to take over as Jets' starting QB following Aaron Rodgers' season-ending injury

The Jets have had two days to pick up the pieces from the loss of ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ to an Achilles tear. It's Zach Wilson's team now. New York's new starting QB spoke Thursday about stepping back into the role.