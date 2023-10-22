NFL+: The Insiders

Specifics of Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey knee injury reason for potential quick return

Published: Oct 22, 2023 at 07:30 AM
Headshot_Author_Ian_Rapoport_1400x1000
Ian Rapoport

NFL Network Insider

Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey's return to game-action is approaching after Miami opened his 21-day practice window on Oct. 18.

Sources explained how Ramsey is so close to being back on the field after undergoing knee surgery to repair his meniscus in late July.

While the assumption was that Ramsey had a displaced meniscus tear, which would necessitate a full repair as opposed to a trim, that was not the case. Sources say Ramsey suffered an outer rim meniscal tear, which is dramatically different than a displaced tear and can be repaired via a trim.

Players are expected to make a full recovery from both injuries. But it's possible that the doctors felt more confident not having to repair a displaced tear, as opposed to a tear right near the capsule. Repair often means a return of five or six months -- which explains the original thought that Ramsey would be back in December.

But the outer rim meniscal tear -- because it receives better blood flow -- can heal quicker, sometimes as soon as 12 weeks, which is where Ramsey is now from his surgery.

Ramsey has dedicated himself to the team that traded for him in a way few injured players do, according to his head coach.

"I've never been around a guy that had this long of a rehab that hasn't missed team meetings or hasn't missed practices," Mike McDaniel told reporters this past week.

Ramsey often would be found cheering on the sidelines as if he's an active player.

When he'll return is still a question. He's ruled out for tonight’s game versus the Eagles, and there are two more games before the Dolphins' bye in Week 10. McDaniel was asked if there is a chance Ramsey could return prior to the bye.

"I think it's fair to say there's a chance," McDaniel told reporters on Oct. 18. "I'm just not going to -- case in point, the target date I didn't share, because I don't know. You've got to take it one day at a time with those type of things, but I would say that I'm cautiously optimistic."

