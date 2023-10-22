Specifics of Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey knee injury reason for potential quick return

But the outer rim meniscal tear -- because it receives better blood flow -- can heal quicker, sometimes as soon as 12 weeks, which is where Ramsey is now from his surgery.

Ramsey has dedicated himself to the team that traded for him in a way few injured players do, according to his head coach.

"I've never been around a guy that had this long of a rehab that hasn't missed team meetings or hasn't missed practices," Mike McDaniel told reporters this past week.

Ramsey often would be found cheering on the sidelines as if he's an active player.

When he'll return is still a question. He's ruled out for tonight’s game versus the Eagles, and there are two more games before the Dolphins' bye in Week 10. McDaniel was asked if there is a chance Ramsey could return prior to the bye.