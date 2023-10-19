Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa downplays Week 7 matchup with ex-Alabama teammate Jalen Hurts

Hurts was the star quarterback at Alabama when Tagovailoa arrived in 2017, with Tagovailoa spending the campaign behind his elder until Hurts struggled in the College Football Playoff National Championship, prompting coach Nick Saban to pull Hurts and replace him with Tagovailoa. The rest is history: Tagovailoa led a furious comeback that ended in an overtime touchdown pass to fellow Alabama true freshman and current Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith, propelling the Crimson Tide past the Georgia Bulldogs for the national title.

In an instant, Tagovailoa usurped Hurts, who stuck around in Tuscaloosa to compete for the starting job before eventually settling for a backup role behind Tagovailoa in 2018. Hurts would earn one last moment in the Alabama spotlight, replacing an injured Tagovailoa in the SEC title game and helping the Crimson Tide score another comeback victory over Georgia. That was it for Hurts' time in Alabama, though, as Tagovailoa returned and Hurts eventually transferred to Oklahoma.

Since then, plenty has happened. Hurts has ascended to star status with the Eagles, finishing second in NFL MVP voting in 2022 and helping Philadelphia reach Super Bowl LVII. Tagovailoa, meanwhile, has struggled to stay healthy for much of his career, but currently is conducting an offense that is lighting up the league in Miami through six weeks in 2023.

"Yeah, I mean, there's different ways to skin the cat, right? Many different ways," Tagovailoa said when asked about his and Hurts' unique paths to their current place in the NFL. "He went down a different road than I did to get to where I'm at. And he had to go down a different road to get to where he's at. But like I said, I got a lot of respect for him -- who he is as a person who he is as a player and wish him the best of luck as we play him."

The clash of former Alabama quarterbacks is a fun storyline for the weekly content mill, but what matters more is how Miami stacks up against an Eagles team that is coming off a narrow loss to the New York Jets. Both offenses rank in the top two in yards per game. Both have receiving duos that feature Alabama pass-catchers selected in the first round of the same draft. And they each have Super Bowl aspirations.

Consider it a litmus test for the two squads. There's no better way to measure yourself than by playing a fellow title contender. Tagovailoa will hope he gets the best of his former teammate, even if his bigger concern is with Philadelphia's pass rush, which ranks second in total pressures in the NFL this season.

"The front seven is tough. A really good front seven," Tagovailoa said of the Eagles. "And then with their back end a little banged up, when they do have all their guys, they're a really, really good team. A lot of a lot of communication on that back end and they play really good and really sound defense."