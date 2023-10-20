Dolphins, Eagles took similar paths to build offensive juggernauts around Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts 

4) Enjoy QB breakouts in Year 3

With new duos to target, Tagovailoa and Hurts took real strides in their third NFL seasons. Despite missing significant time -- including the Dolphins' playoff game -- to injury, Tagovailoa led the NFL in passing yards per attempt (8.9) and passer rating (105.5). Hurts, meanwhile, went 14-1 as a starter, took his team to the Super Bowl and ranked in the top four in yards per attempt (8.0, third) and passer rating (101.5, fourth). He also recorded 13 rushing touchdowns, tied for second in the NFL.

Hill and Brown each set single-season franchise records for receiving yards in their first campaign with their new teams. Hill ranked second in receiving yards (1,710), behind Justin Jefferson﻿, while Brown finished fourth (1,496). Not that the youngsters loafed; Waddle finished seventh in the NFL (1,356) and Smith finished ninth (1,196). That's two teams combining to put four players in the top 10 in receiving yards in the same season.

Since the start of last season, the three players with the highest passing yards per attempt are Tagovailoa, Patrick Mahomes and Hurts (minimum 400 attempts). The teammate duo with the most receiving yards over that span? Hill and Waddle with 3,962. The second most? Brown and Smith with 3,523.

All of that has led us here ...