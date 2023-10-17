Eagles sign seven-time Pro Bowl WR Julio Jones

In June of 2021, the Falcons traded the star to Tennessee, where he appeared in 10 games, catching 31 passes for 434 yards and a TD and adding six grabs for 62 yards in a playoff game.

Last season, Jones signed with Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers, playing in 10 games, netting 24 catches for 299 yards and two scores. His final game with the Bucs came in a 31-14 playoff loss to Dallas, in which Jones caught seven passes for 74 yards and a TD.

Now, the 6-foot-3 wideout rejoins former Titans teammate A.J. Brown in Philadelphia. With Brown and DeVonta Smith as Jalen Hurts' top targets, Jones can make music as a third fiddle in Philly.

The Eagles have struggled to find production from the third-receiver spot with Quez Watkins dealing with an injury. Through six games, Brown has amassed 672 yards and two TDs (including four straight contests over the 120-yard mark). Smith earned 334 yards and two scores. The Eagles' next wideout is Olamide Zaccheaus (also a former Jones teammate in Atlanta), with four catches for 74 yards and a TD.