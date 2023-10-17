Eagles sign seven-time Pro Bowl WR Julio Jones

Julio Jones is back to chase an elusive Super Bowl ring.
The seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro receiver signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, the team announced on Tuesday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Jones will start out on the team's practice squad with the expectation that he will be quickly elevated to the 53-man roster one he gets up to speed.
The 34-year-old Jones starred with the Atlanta Falcons for the first decade of his career, leading the NFL in receiving yards twice, including an eye-popping 1,871 on 136 catches in 2015. The big-bodied receiver was a field-tilting weapon in Atlanta, able to stretch the field and snag the ball in traffic. He generated 12,896 yards and 848 catches in his first 10 seasons.
Then, injuries began to strike. In the past three seasons, Jones has played just 29 games with three teams due to injury issues.
In June of 2021, the Falcons traded the star to Tennessee, where he appeared in 10 games, catching 31 passes for 434 yards and a TD and adding six grabs for 62 yards in a playoff game.
Last season, Jones signed with Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers, playing in 10 games, netting 24 catches for 299 yards and two scores. His final game with the Bucs came in a 31-14 playoff loss to Dallas, in which Jones caught seven passes for 74 yards and a TD.
Now, the 6-foot-3 wideout rejoins former Titans teammate A.J. Brown in Philadelphia. With Brown and DeVonta Smith as Jalen Hurts' top targets, Jones can make music as a third fiddle in Philly.
The Eagles have struggled to find production from the third-receiver spot with Quez Watkins dealing with an injury. Through six games, Brown has amassed 672 yards and two TDs (including four straight contests over the 120-yard mark). Smith earned 334 yards and two scores. The Eagles' next wideout is Olamide Zaccheaus (also a former Jones teammate in Atlanta), with four catches for 74 yards and a TD.
The question is how much is left in the tank for Jones heading into his 13th NFL season. If it's even a fraction of what we were used to seeing, it's worth a flier for Philly. And it's worth it for Jones to go after a Lombardi Trophy.