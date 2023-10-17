Around the NFL

Eagles sign seven-time Pro Bowl WR Julio Jones

Published: Oct 17, 2023 at 03:10 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Julio Jones is back to chase an elusive Super Bowl ring.

The seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro receiver signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, the team announced on Tuesday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Jones will start out on the team's practice squad with the expectation that he will be quickly elevated to the 53-man roster one he gets up to speed.

The 34-year-old Jones starred with the Atlanta Falcons for the first decade of his career, leading the NFL in receiving yards twice, including an eye-popping 1,871 on 136 catches in 2015. The big-bodied receiver was a field-tilting weapon in Atlanta, able to stretch the field and snag the ball in traffic. He generated 12,896 yards and 848 catches in his first 10 seasons.

Then, injuries began to strike. In the past three seasons, Jones has played just 29 games with three teams due to injury issues.

Related Links

In June of 2021, the Falcons traded the star to Tennessee, where he appeared in 10 games, catching 31 passes for 434 yards and a TD and adding six grabs for 62 yards in a playoff game.

Last season, Jones signed with Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers, playing in 10 games, netting 24 catches for 299 yards and two scores. His final game with the Bucs came in a 31-14 playoff loss to Dallas, in which Jones caught seven passes for 74 yards and a TD.

Now, the 6-foot-3 wideout rejoins former Titans teammate A.J. Brown in Philadelphia. With Brown and DeVonta Smith as Jalen Hurts' top targets, Jones can make music as a third fiddle in Philly.

The Eagles have struggled to find production from the third-receiver spot with Quez Watkins dealing with an injury. Through six games, Brown has amassed 672 yards and two TDs (including four straight contests over the 120-yard mark). Smith earned 334 yards and two scores. The Eagles' next wideout is Olamide Zaccheaus (also a former Jones teammate in Atlanta), with four catches for 74 yards and a TD.

The question is how much is left in the tank for Jones heading into his 13th NFL season. If it's even a fraction of what we were used to seeing, it's worth a flier for Philly. And it's worth it for Jones to go after a Lombardi Trophy.

Related Content

news

Patriots OC Bill O'Brien on emergence of rookie Malik Cunningham: 'He can play a lot of different places'

Rookie Malik Cunningham made his NFL debut in Week 6, lining up at quarterback and receiver. He could see get more and more involved as the season progresses for the one-win Patriots. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 6 game of 2023 season

Around The NFL breaks down a key moment from each Week 6 game of the 2023 season to stream on NFL+.
news

Flag football bound for 2028 Summer Olympics: Dream NFL roster

The International Olympic Committee officially added flag football to the program for the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics. NFL.com's Bobby Kownack gives his dream NFL roster for the Games.
news

Robert Saleh: Jets QB Aaron Rodgers 'fueled by doubt' of potential early return from Achilles injury

Joining Good Morning Football on Tuesday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said he wouldn't close the door on Aaron Rodgers returning this season, noting the QB's desire to prove everyone wrong.
news

Bengals OC Brian Callahan: Offense needs more production from 'guys not named Ja'Marr Chase'

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan is taking issue with the poor offensive play in Cincinnati, calling for more production from those not named Ja'Marr Chase. 
news

Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks on TD vs. Chargers: Trying to show Dak Prescott 'can continue to trust me' 

Scoring a crucial touchdown against the Chargers on Monday night, Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks hopes it shows QB Dak Prescott can continue to trust him in big situations.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert shoulders blame for loss to Cowboys: 'I can play a lot better'

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert took the field with a chance to earn a fourth-quarter comeback Monday night against Dallas. Instead, he got battered by the Cowboys' pass rush, ultimately throwing the game-sealing interception in the 20-17 loss.
news

Cowboys close book on 49ers loss with 'resilient' victory over Chargers: 'It was a must-win'

After Dallas' worst loss of the season and most embarrassing defeat in a while last Sunday in San Francisco, the Cowboys bounced back in a big way on Monday night.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 6: What We Learned from Cowboys' win over Chargers on Monday night

In a memorable back-and-forth prime-time bout, the Dallas Cowboys held off the host Los Angeles Chargers for a 20-17 victory, sealed by a Stephon Gilmore interception. Here are Nick Shook's five takeaways.
news

Colts owner Jim Irsay: QB Anthony Richardson will 'probably' have season-ending shoulder surgery

Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson is "probably" going to miss the remainder of the 2023 season due to his shoulder injury and could undergo surgery in the coming weeks, team owner Jim Irsay told ESPN's Stephen Holder on Monday.