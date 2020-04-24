Philadelphia Eagles select QB Jalen Hurts on Day 2

Hurts was a standout at Alabama before he was suddenly benched after a poor first half in the 2018 National Championship Game, but he was there to congratulate Tua Tagovailoa -- Thursday's No. 5 overall pick -- after he threw a touchdown and eventually led Alabama to a comeback win. Hurts graduated and transferred to Oklahoma the following year, leading the Sooners to a 12-2 record and College Football Playoff appearance in his lone season in Norman. His combine performance helped improve his stock, leading to his selection in the second round.