Derrick Henry considers future outside of Tennessee after Titans eliminated from postseason

"Yeah, definitely today you had that feeling [that it could be the end of my career with the Titans]," Henry said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. "I had hope of kind of slipping in there [the playoffs], and then being eliminated with three games left. I've been here my whole career. Definitely wanted to go out strong, which isn't the case."

Sunday's loss marked a season-worst for Henry, who generated nine yards on 16 carries and caught four passes for 1 yard. In 14 games this season, Henry has earned 884 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 230 carries. There have been flashes of brilliance, but on balance, it looks like a player who led the NFL in carries three of the previous four seasons has finally had the workload catch up.

"I'll try to give it my all in these last three games and leave it all on the field," Henry said.