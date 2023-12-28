Week 17 NFL picks: Browns beat Jets on Thursday night to clinch playoff berth; Cowboys defeat Lions

Why Ali is taking the Bears: By all accounts, Montez Sweat seems like a solid, stand-up dude. But since his arrival in Chicago at the trade deadline, the Bears have become downright selfish: The offense leads the NFL in time of possession, while the defense ranks near the top in takeaways and opponents' time of possession per drive. In other words, Sweat and Friends take the ball and keep it. Bad news for the edge rusher's former teammate, Taylor Heinicke, who has the sixth-highest turnover-per-play percentage (2.9%) among QBs since entering the league in 2017. To be fair, the backup-turned-starter (times two) did provide the proverbial "spark" in his return to the first-team offense last week, leading the unit to its cleanest, most effective performance of the season. But that was in Atlanta, against a banged-up Colts squad. The Falcons have fared far worse away from home (2-5). So it seems unwise to count on Heinicke having a repeat showing on Sunday at Soldier Field, where opposing teams have gone winless (0-4) with a -6 turnover margin since late October.