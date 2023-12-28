Texans QB C.J. Stroud clears concussion protocol, set to start Week 17 vs. Titans

The Ohio State product has divebombed defenses with big plays. According to Next Gen Stats, Stroud leads all qualified passers in completion percent (60.0), CPOE (+17.3), Total EPA (+61.0) and passer rating (143.8) on deep passes (20+ air yards) in 2023. He has seven pass TDs and zero INTs on deep balls -- only Brock Purdy has more such pass TDs (eight) without an interception.

The 8-7 Texans will get Stroud back with the playoffs on the line. With games against the Titans and Colts remaining, Houston enters Week 17 outside of playoff position but controls its path to the postseason.

The Texans are guaranteed to make the playoffs if they win their last two games -- they could also win the AFC South with two victories if Jacksonville falters. Houston is assured of at least a wild-card spot with two wins because that would include a victory over Indy in Week 18, and the Texans hold head-to-head wins -- the first tiebreaker -- over Pittsburgh and Cincinnati if both also finish 10-7.

On the flip side, Houston could be eliminated from the postseason this week with a loss to Tennessee and a host of other outcomes going against them, per NFL Research. Texans eliminated with: