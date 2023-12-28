Around the NFL

Texans QB C.J. Stroud clears concussion protocol, set to start Week 17 vs. Titans

Published: Dec 28, 2023 at 03:58 PM
Kevin Patra

Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud is out of concussion protocol ahead of Sunday’s pivotal matchup against the Tennessee Titans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.

Stroud missed Houston's last two games due to a Week 14 concussion suffered in a loss to the New York Jets. The Texans went 1-1 with veteran Case Keenum as the starter, including a 19-16 Week 15 win over the Titans.

The rookie resumed practicing this week, a good indicator he was on path to return, and was a full participant on Thursday. 

Stroud has been sensational during his first campaign, setting himself up as the favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year with a torrid start. The QB ranks second in the NFL with a 20-5 TD-INT ratio, third in passing yards per game (279.3) and yards per attempt (8.2), and fifth in passer rating (98.7). His 8.2 yards per attempt would be the best mark by a rookie in NFL history (minimum 300 pass attempts).

The Ohio State product has divebombed defenses with big plays. According to Next Gen Stats, Stroud leads all qualified passers in completion percent (60.0), CPOE (+17.3), Total EPA (+61.0) and passer rating (143.8) on deep passes (20+ air yards) in 2023. He has seven pass TDs and zero INTs on deep balls -- only Brock Purdy has more such pass TDs (eight) without an interception.

The 8-7 Texans will get Stroud back with the playoffs on the line. With games against the Titans and Colts remaining, Houston enters Week 17 outside of playoff position but controls its path to the postseason.

The Texans are guaranteed to make the playoffs if they win their last two games -- they could also win the AFC South with two victories if Jacksonville falters. Houston is assured of at least a wild-card spot with two wins because that would include a victory over Indy in Week 18, and the Texans hold head-to-head wins -- the first tiebreaker -- over Pittsburgh and Cincinnati if both also finish 10-7.

On the flip side, Houston could be eliminated from the postseason this week with a loss to Tennessee and a host of other outcomes going against them, per NFL Research. Texans eliminated with:

  1. HOU loss vs. TEN + IND win vs. LV + JAX win vs. CAR + BUF win vs. NE OR
  2. HOU loss vs. TEN + IND win vs. LV + JAX win vs. CAR + PIT loss at SEA + DEN loss vs. LAC.

