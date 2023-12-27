News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 27

Published: Dec 27, 2023 at 10:51 AM
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2023 · 3-12-0

INJURIES

  • QB Kyler Murray is sick and will not practice Wednesday, head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters, but added there's no concern he wouldn't be able to play Sunday.
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2023 · 9-6-0

INJURIES

  • CB Kaiir Elam (foot) activated from injured reserve.
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2023 · 8-7-0

INJURIES


SIGNINGS

Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2023 · 8-7-0

INJURIES

  • QB C.J. Stroud (concussion protocol) is expected to practice Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2023 · 8-7-0

INJURIES

  • WR Michael Pittman Jr. is still in concussion protocol but is progressing well, head coach Shane Steichen told reporters.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 8-7-0

INJURIES

  • OL Cam Robinson (knee) designated to return from injured reserve
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
2023 · 7-8-0

SIGNINGS

  • TE Zach Gentry is being signed off the Bengals' practice squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
New York Giants
New York Giants
2023 · 5-10-0

OTHER NEWS

  • QB Tyrod Taylor has been named the starter for the Giants' Week 17 game versus the Los Angeles Rams, head coach Brian Daboll told reporters Wednesday.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 · 8-7-0

SIGNINGS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2023 · 8-7-0

INJURIES

  • DT Mike Greene (calf) designated to return from injured reserve
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2023 · 4-11-0

OTHER NEWS

  • QB Jacoby Brissett has been named the starter for the Commanders' Week 17 game versus the 49ers, head coach Ron Rivera told reporters Wednesday.


INJURIES

