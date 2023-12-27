NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- QB Kyler Murray is sick and will not practice Wednesday, head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters, but added there's no concern he wouldn't be able to play Sunday.
INJURIES
- CB Kaiir Elam (foot) activated from injured reserve.
INJURIES
- CB Cam Taylor-Britt (ankle) designated to return from injured reserve
SIGNINGS
- DT Domenique Davis signed to practice squad
INJURIES
- QB C.J. Stroud (concussion protocol) is expected to practice Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
INJURIES
- WR Michael Pittman Jr. is still in concussion protocol but is progressing well, head coach Shane Steichen told reporters.
INJURIES
- OL Cam Robinson (knee) designated to return from injured reserve
SIGNINGS
- TE Zach Gentry is being signed off the Bengals' practice squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
OTHER NEWS
- QB Tyrod Taylor has been named the starter for the Giants' Week 17 game versus the Los Angeles Rams, head coach Brian Daboll told reporters Wednesday.
SIGNINGS
- LB Jaylon Smith signed to practice squad
- S Nate Meadors signed to practice squad
INJURIES
- DT Mike Greene (calf) designated to return from injured reserve
OTHER NEWS
- QB Jacoby Brissett has been named the starter for the Commanders' Week 17 game versus the 49ers, head coach Ron Rivera told reporters Wednesday.
INJURIES
- LB De'Jon Harris has 21-day practice window opened.