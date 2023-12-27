NFL RB Index, Week 17: Top five rushing quarterbacks 

We are watching Lamar Jackson transform right in front of our eyes. He's still running the ball, but he's only utilizing his legs when he needs to, not because he has to. Jackson's focus this season has been his improvement as a passer under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, and it's paid off, with Jackson already reaching career highs in pass attempts (436), completions (289), pass yards (3,357) and completion percentage (66.3). It's great to see him playing so well and returning to the MVP conversation.





But his success through the air doesn’t mean he’s completely gone away in the run game -- and thank goodness for that. His rushing ability was on full display near the end of the first half of Monday night's win, most notably on a 30-yard scramble in which he escaped a sack before breaking All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner’s ankles, setting up an easy Justin Tucker field goal. Jackson is capable of making these highlight-reel runs every time he takes off, whether on scrambles or designed runs, so it should come as no surprise that he leads all quarterbacks with 786 rush yards, 27 runs of 10-plus yards and 171 rush yards over expected this season, per Next Gen Stats. His improvement as a passer, combined with his game-changing rushing ability, have him in position to win his second MVP award -- and he's put the Ravens on the precipice of earning the AFC’s No. 1 seed with two weeks remaining in the regular season.