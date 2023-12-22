NFL RB Index, Week 16: 3 fresh running backs who could impact playoff race; updated top-15 rankings

2023 stats: 10 games | 186 att | 953 rush yds | 5.1 ypc | 8 rush TD | 30 rec | 192 rec yds | 3 rec TD | 2 fumbles lost





EDITOR'S NOTE: The Rams' game against the Saints on Thursday is not being factored into Williams' ranking or the following analysis, which are solely meant to reflect Williams' play heading into Week 16.





Williams has come on strong in December and added another big-time performance to his budding résumé in last Sunday’s win over Washington. Finishing with 152 rush yards on 27 carries with a 1-yard TD run late in the second quarter, Williams joined Miami’s De’Von Achane as the only players boasting two games with at least 150 rushing yards in 2023. He is also averaging the third-most scrimmage yards in the league this season with 114.5, behind only Christian McCaffrey and Tyreek Hill, both of whom are in the MVP conversation.