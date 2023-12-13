NFL RB Index, Week 15: Top 15 running backs heading into final stretch of 2023 season

2023 stats: 13 games | 226 att | 1,177 rush yds | 5.2 ypc | 12 rush TD | 52 rec | 437 rec yds | 5 rec TD | 2 fumbles lost





Christian McCaffrey is in a league of his own when it comes to running backs in 2023. Look no further than the EXPLOSIVE 72-yard run on the first play from scrimmage in Sunday’s win over Seattle. It set a tone right out of the gate, and he continued to chop up the Seahawks defense throughout the contest, finishing with 145 yards on 16 carries. That’s 9.1 yards a pop! The only thing CMC didn’t do in this tilt was get into the end zone. But I’m not going to count that against him.