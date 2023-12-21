NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- DE A.J. Epenesa (ribs) is unlikely to play against the Chargers, HC Sean McDermott told reporters Thursday.
- DT Jordan Phillips is being placed on injured reserve, per McDermott.
- S Micah Hyde (neck stinger) is not expected to play against the Chargers, per McDermott.
INJURIES
- WR Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) won't play in Saturday's showdown versus the Steelers, HC Zac Taylor announced.
INJURIES
- RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb) told reporters that he will be at "full speed" ahead of today's practice, per ESPN's Stephen Holder.
INJURIES
- QB Trevor Lawrence (concussion) is not practicing today, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
INJURIES
- OLB Malik Reed is being waived, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
INJURIES
- WR Tyreek Hill (ankle) returned to practice today, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported.
SIGNINGS
- DT Timmy Horne is being signed to the active roster off Atlanta's practice squad, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per a source.
INJURIES
- QB Kenny Pickett (ankle) won't play in Saturday's game versus Cincinnati, HC Mike Tomlin annoounced.
- DE Cam Heyward has cleared the concussion protocol, the team announced Thursday.