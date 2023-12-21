News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 21

Published: Dec 21, 2023 at 12:29 PM
NFLShield
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2023 · 8-6-0

INJURIES

  • DE A.J. Epenesa (ribs) is unlikely to play against the Chargers, HC Sean McDermott told reporters Thursday.
  • DT Jordan Phillips is being placed on injured reserve, per McDermott.
  • S Micah Hyde (neck stinger) is not expected to play against the Chargers, per McDermott.
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2023 · 8-6-0

INJURIES

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2023 · 8-6-0

INJURIES

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 8-6-0

INJURIES

  • QB Trevor Lawrence (concussion) is not practicing today, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
2023 · 6-8-0

INJURIES

  • OLB Malik Reed is being waived, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2023 · 10-4-0

INJURIES

  • WR Tyreek Hill (ankle) returned to practice today, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported. 
New York Giants
New York Giants
2023 · 5-9-0

SIGNINGS

  • DT Timmy Horne is being signed to the active roster off Atlanta's practice squad, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per a source.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 · 7-7-0

INJURIES

  • QB Kenny Pickett (ankle) won't play in Saturday's game versus Cincinnati, HC Mike Tomlin annoounced.
  • DE Cam Heyward has cleared the concussion protocol, the team announced Thursday.

