Niners WR Jauan Jennings mired in 'disappointment' after notching passing, receiving TDs in Super Bowl LVIII loss

Good things seemed to happen every time Jennings had the ball in his hands, the first instance coming midway through the second quarter when Brock Purdy threw a backward pass to Jennings, who needed to let the double-pass play develop on the other side of the field. Jennings' look downfield made oncoming Chiefs defenders hesitate just enough for the play to fully develop. He then tossed a perfect ball to Christian McCaffrey, who went untouched for the 21-yard score.

"I can't say I did think I would," Jennings said when asked if he'd thought he'd throw a pass in the Super Bowl. "Play was called and I was just ready when my number was called."

Jennings, a former high school quarterback, was also effective as a receiver. Early in the fourth quarter, he scratched and clawed his way toward the end zone after corralling a short pass to have San Francisco regain the lead, and his 23-yard grab jumpstarted a drive that ended with a go-ahead field goal later in the final frame.

In overtime, a well-run route by Jennings forced Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie to grab ahold of him for an automatic first down on a third-and-long attempt. That drive ended with Jake Moody kicking a go-ahead field, but the Chiefs answered back with a game-winning touchdown drive led by Patrick Mahomes, who took home MVP of Super Bowl LVIII.

Jennings led all 49ers WRs on Sunday with four catches for 42 yards and a TD. Not bad for someone who had just 19 catches for 265 yards and one TD in 2023. Still, the former seventh-round pick couldn't relish in the afterglow of his big game.