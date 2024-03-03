2024 NFL free agency: Five players who should stay with current team, five who should hit open market

Oh, man. Winfield Jr. does it all for the Bucs! And he could be the most coveted player if he does reach free agency. GM Jason Licht said Tuesday during the NFL Scouting Combine that he hopes to avoid using the franchise tag and that a long-term deal might be possible. And hey, if Winfield loves Tampa, that might not be a bad idea. However, I see a few up-and-coming teams that could use a safety, so maybe it would be in the All-Pro’s best interest to find a squad that might be closer to contending again. But that’s just me. I will say, he’s already won a Super Bowl with the Bucs, so looking elsewhere would not be taking the easy way out.