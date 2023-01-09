Around the NFL

Baker Mayfield heads to free agency after Rams stint: 'I'm good enough to be a starting quarterback'

Published: Jan 09, 2023 at 08:47 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

As 14 NFL teams gear up for playoff runs, the rest of the league will reset for the offseason and what could be a heck of a game of musical chairs at the quarterback position.

The market will see a glut of potential free-agent signal-callers, from Tom Brady to Lamar Jackson to Geno Smith to Daniel Jones to Jimmy Garoppolo to Sam Darnold. There are more veterans hitting the market than landing spots.

Former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield believes he could earn one of those jobs.

"I know I'm good enough to be a starting quarterback. I have no doubt about that," the Los Angeles Rams quarterback said Sunday following their season-ending loss in Seattle, via Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register.

Mayfield improbably led the Rams to a win in his first game in L.A., a 17-16 comeback over the Las Vegas Raiders, but since then, the shine has mostly worn off.

He struggled Sunday in the overtime defeat to the Seahawks, completing 50% of 26 pass attempts for 147 yards while taking five sacks. His interception in overtime led to the Seahawks' game-winning field goal. Mayfield had an open Van Jefferson on the play but underthrew the ball to the inside of the field, allowing safety Quandre Diggs to pick it off.

After a July trade from Cleveland, Mayfield began the season as the starter in Carolina but struggled to move the ball consistently before suffering injuries that put him on the shelf. He made one more start after his return but threw two interceptions in a dismal loss. Instead of accepting being buried at third string on the depth chart, Mayfield requested his release, which the Panthers granted.

Landing in L.A. with McVay breathed some life into Mayfield's prospects. He showed he could still sling it when everything was set up. But he remains a streaky quarterback who makes far too many mistakes under pressure.

After his experience with McVay, Mayfield said he wouldn't chase a starting job or money but rather look for the best situation possible.

"It's gotta be the best opportunity for me," Mayfield said. "I'm not gonna go chase a check to go start and play after seeing a place that makes me have fun playing football again. It's going to be hard to try something else new, but it's going to be a big-time decision. So there's going to be a lot of thought put into it."

Given the glut of signal-callers heading to free agency, it'd be a stunner if Mayfield was handed a starting job in the spring. He's likelier to take a job as a backup and be a backstop in case a starter gets injured, much like the role he played in L.A. this season.

Related Content

news

NFL coaching, GM tracker: Latest news, interviews, developments in 2023 hiring cycle

NFL.com is tracking all of the latest news, interviews and developments concerning coach and GM vacancies around the league as the 2023 hiring cycle kicks into gear.

news

Jerry Jones: Cowboys can turn 'nightmare' finale into positive heading into postseason

Coming off a bad loss to Washington in Week 18, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones likes the team's chances of bouncing back in the Super Wild Card Round versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

news

J.J. Watt on retirement: 'I know I still can (play), I'm just choosing not to'

Despite finishing the 2022 season with a two-sack performance against the 49ers, J.J. Watt has not changed his mind about retiring, saying that while "I know I still can, I'm just choosing not to."

news

Falcons name Greg Beadles team president

Amongst a group of personnel moves announced Monday morning, the Falcons announced that they have promoted Greg Beadles to the role of team president.

news

Browns relieve defensive coordinator Joe Woods of his duties after three years in Cleveland

The Browns have relieved defensive coordinator Joe Woods of his duties after three years with the organization, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning.

news

Super Wild Card Weekend schedule announced

The NFL announced on Sunday night the upcoming schedule for Super Wild Card Weekend.

news

Seahawks earn NFC's final playoff spot thanks to Packers' loss

The Seattle Seahawks have clinched the NFC's final playoff spot thanks to their Week 18 win over the Los Angeles Rams, along with the Green Bay Packers' loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday night.

news

Texans fire head coach Lovie Smith after just one season

The Houston Texans fired head coach Lovie Smith following Sunday's regular-season finale after only one year with him at the helm, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Eagles clinch NFC East title, No. 1 seed with win over Giants

The Eagles downed the Giants on Sunday, clinching their conference's No. 1 seed and only first-round bye, along with the NFC East crown.

news

Joe Burrow on Bengals' Super Bowl window: 'The window's my whole career'

Fresh off Sunday's 27-16 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, Bengals QB Joe Burrow gave a confident answer when asked about the importance of taking advantage of his team's window to win a Super Bowl.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 18: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 18 action.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE