Raiders general manager Tom Telesco shuts down Davante Adams trade speculation: 'He's a Raider'

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Super Bowl Sunday that New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers had been recruiting Adams, his former WR1 with the Green Bay Packers, but the Raiders had no interest in a deal. Telesco quickly confirmed that there is no interest in doing any deal.

Adams was acquired from the Packers in a trade ahead of the 2022 season. His 2022 campaign was of the All-Pro variety, but his numbers waned this past year in comparison to his stellar norms. He didn't hesitate to speak out on occasion about his usage, but stumped for Antonio Pierce to become the team's full-time head coach, which came to fruition.