 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Raiders general manager Tom Telesco shuts down Davante Adams trade speculation: 'He's a Raider'

Published: Feb 27, 2024 at 02:34 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Davante Adams is staying in the Silver and Black.

New Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco said as much on Tuesday at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine when asked what his response would be to any trade suitors for the three-time All-Pro.

"He's a Raider," Telesco told reporters in Indianapolis.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Super Bowl Sunday that New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers had been recruiting Adams, his former WR1 with the Green Bay Packers, but the Raiders had no interest in a deal. Telesco quickly confirmed that there is no interest in doing any deal.

Adams was acquired from the Packers in a trade ahead of the 2022 season. His 2022 campaign was of the All-Pro variety, but his numbers waned this past year in comparison to his stellar norms. He didn't hesitate to speak out on occasion about his usage, but stumped for Antonio Pierce to become the team's full-time head coach, which came to fruition.

Thus, by all accounts Adams is happy staying put and Telesco isn't about to entertain thoughts of the six-time Pro Bowler leaving Las Vegas.

Related Links

Running back Josh Jacobs could be a different story, though. 

While Adams has three seasons left on his current contract, Jacobs is an impending free agent. 

Telesco said he doesn't foresee using the franchise tag on Jacobs or any other free agent. However, Telesco underscored that even though he's in his first year with the organization, he wants to set a standard of keeping homegrown Raiders on the team, which Jacobs is, so an extension isn't out of the question. 

"We're going to explore pretty hard and see if we can bring him back," Telesco said, via ESPN's Paul Gutierrez

While Jacobs' Raiders tenure remains up in the air, Telesco made it clear that Adams isn't going anywhere.

Related Content

news

Browns general manager Andrew Berry says QB Deshaun Watson will begin throwing in March

Browns general manager Andrew Berry said Tuesday from the NFL Scouting Combine that Deshaun Watson (shoulder) is "making really good progress," but was hardly definitive about anything regarding the return of Nick Chubb. 
news

Vikings 'believe' Kirk Cousins wants to stay in Minnesota; trading Justin Jefferson never 'crossed' team's mind

The Minnesota Vikings' goal this offseason is to keep the Kirk Cousins-Justin Jefferson tandem in town for the long-term.
news

Chiefs GM Brett Veach says re-signing Chris Jones is 'at the top' of team's to-do list

Star Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is set to hit free agency next month. Kansas City general manager Brett Veach told reporters on Tuesday that Jones is the team's top offseason priority.
news

Broncos head coach Sean Payton: Decision on Russell Wilson's future coming 'within the next two weeks'

Broncos head coach Sean Payton said Tuesday from the NFL Scouting Combine that he anticipates a decision on quarterback Russell Wilson coming "within the next two weeks."
news

Bears GM Ryan Poles would need offer that would 'help our organization significantly' to trade No. 1 overall pick

Bears general manager Ryan Poles discussed Justin Fields and a possible change at quarterback on Tuesday from the NFL Scouting Combine. He also outlined that if Chicago is to move on from the No. 1 pick for a second straight season, the cost would have to match that which the Panthers paid last year to the Bears.
news

Giants GM Joe Schoen: Using franchise tag on RB Saquon Barkley for second time not 'off the table'

Speaking Tuesday from the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen said that he was pleasantly surprised by the amount of cap space the team would have to work with to bring back pending free agent RB Saquon Barkley, also adding he wouldn't rule out using the franchise tag on him for a second straight season.
news

Patriots exec Eliot Wolf to have final say during 2024 NFL Draft, wants to model approach after Packers

New England Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf will have final say during the 2024 NFL Draft and plans to model his approach after what he did during his time with the Green Bay Packers.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Feb. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Mike Macdonald on Geno Smith, Drew Lock being part of Seahawks' future: 'That's a tough question'

After 14 seasons with Pete Carroll as a constant in Seattle, the Seahawks' fate is now in the hands of head coach Mike Macdonald, who doesn't have an answer at the moment about Geno Smith and Drew Lock's futures in the quarterback room.
news

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles: Re-signing Baker Mayfield 'extremely high priority'

Tampa has a plethora of impending free agents, but the priority it would seem, according to head coach Todd Bowles, is bringing back quarterback Baker Mayfield, who had the best season of his career in leading the Bucs to an NFC South title and a playoff win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Buccaneers releasing two-time Pro Bowl OLB Shaq Barrett

The Buccaneers are releasing two-time Pro Bowler Shaq Barrett, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning.