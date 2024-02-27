Raiders general manager Tom Telesco shuts down Davante Adams trade speculation: 'He's a Raider'

Davante Adams is staying in the Silver and Black.
New Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco said as much on Tuesday at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine when asked what his response would be to any trade suitors for the three-time All-Pro.
"He's a Raider," Telesco told reporters in Indianapolis.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Super Bowl Sunday that New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers had been recruiting Adams, his former WR1 with the Green Bay Packers, but the Raiders had no interest in a deal. Telesco quickly confirmed that there is no interest in doing any deal.
Adams was acquired from the Packers in a trade ahead of the 2022 season. His 2022 campaign was of the All-Pro variety, but his numbers waned this past year in comparison to his stellar norms. He didn't hesitate to speak out on occasion about his usage, but stumped for Antonio Pierce to become the team's full-time head coach, which came to fruition.
Thus, by all accounts Adams is happy staying put and Telesco isn't about to entertain thoughts of the six-time Pro Bowler leaving Las Vegas.
Running back Josh Jacobs could be a different story, though.
While Adams has three seasons left on his current contract, Jacobs is an impending free agent.
Telesco said he doesn't foresee using the franchise tag on Jacobs or any other free agent. However, Telesco underscored that even though he's in his first year with the organization, he wants to set a standard of keeping homegrown Raiders on the team, which Jacobs is, so an extension isn't out of the question.
"We're going to explore pretty hard and see if we can bring him back," Telesco said, via ESPN's Paul Gutierrez.
While Jacobs' Raiders tenure remains up in the air, Telesco made it clear that Adams isn't going anywhere.