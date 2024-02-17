 Skip to main content
Raiders OC Luke Getsy excited to work with QB Aidan O'Connell, evaluate 'impressive' 2024 draft class

Published: Feb 17, 2024 at 09:33 AM
Luke Getsy is ready to get to work in Las Vegas.

That process began on Friday with his official introduction as new Raiders offensive coordinator, providing some answers to questions surrounding what the offense will look like, Aidan O’Connell and the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

Getsy admired what O'Connell was able to achieve during his rookie season.

"Without even knowing him or talking to him about anything yet, I could tell you right now that guy has got to be someone that prepares his butt off and is a great teammate," Getsy said Friday, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. "I mean, for the guys to rally around him the way that I saw from the outside looking in, and for him to go perform in the way that he did in the end of that season, that just speaks volumes. So, I'm excited to get to know him, excited to work with him for sure."

Las Vegas did rally around O'Connell after the Raiders fired head coach Josh McDaniels on Oct. 31. The day after Las Vegas named Antonio Pierce to interim head coach, O'Connell was announced as the starting quarterback moving forward.

In the 10 games O'Connell started, the fourth-round pick managed to throw for 2,143 yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions to earn a 83.9 QB rating. His QB rating was higher than Desmond Ridder, Kenny Pickett, Sam Howell and 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young, finishing the season with a 5-5 record as a starter.

One of O'Connell's best starts came at the hands of defeat in Week 17 after he posted career-highs in passing yards (299) and completions (30). He keyed in on wide receiver Davante Adams, who had 13 receptions for 126 yards and two TDs, and that connection resembles what Getsy would like to see out of his offense in 2024.

"You always have to play into the players that you have, and your best players have to be the ones shining on Sunday," Getsy said. "And so, it's always about finding what everybody does best, and finding cool and unique ways to emphasize that every week."

However, it isn't guaranteed O'Connell will be the one passing the ball to Adams this upcoming season. The Raiders have the 13th overall pick in the upcoming draft, and they might consider trading up or selecting a QB with their first-round pick. Getsy believes that there is one critical skill that a quarterback should possess while playing the position.

"It's really important that you have some type of escapability," Getsy explained. "You've got to be able to have the second chance and create the extended play, whether it's just sliding in the pocket, or whether it's extending it with your feet outside of the pocket.

"It was on display in the Super Bowl … that ability of both of those guys to create the second chance of the play is an important part in our league, and when you're trying to go win games, you've got to be good on third down and in the red zone."

Getsy's ideal vision for a QB might not have been O'Connell's strength. The Raiders QB only had 17 rush attempts for 11 yards and a touchdown in 2023 and was sacked plenty. Yet, O'Connell will be competing this summer with whoever the Raiders decide to bring in, and the next thing on Getsy's to-do list will be seeing who that might be later this month at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

"It's obviously an impressive (draft class)," Getsy said. "I think there's a lot of different flavors, and I think I'm going to have a lot of fun diving into it."

