2024 NFL Free Agency matchmaking: One team fit for 15 notable free agents

After rightfully holding out over a lack of a contract extension (and eventually agreeing to a one-year deal), Jones is going to get a ton of money this offseason. And though Chiefs GM Brett Veach recently said re-signing Jones is “at the top of the list,” it likely won’t be that simple. We’re talking north of $25 million for Jones, which is roughly $10 million more than the Chiefs have in available cap space. Turning 30 in July, the time is now for Jones to cash in with a contender, and I can’t think of a better fit than Houston, where the Texans will operate with the luxury of cap space afforded by C.J. Stroud’s rookie deal. Much of Houston’s offense is intact entering 2024, save for some room for improvement at running back and tight end (could Dalton Schultz return?), so if the Texans are going to spend some of the $67 million available, why not bolster a group that already did well with Maliek Collins and pending free agent Sheldon Rankins up front? Jones is a monster who played a direct role in delivering the Chiefs another title and could have a similar impact for DeMeco Ryans’ defense in Houston. Let’s make this dream a reality.