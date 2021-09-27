NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Sept. 27

Bad news follows the New York Giants' 0-3 start.

Starting linebacker Blake Martinez suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's loss versus the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports, per a source.

Martinez's injury happened in the first quarter during the Falcons' first possession of the game. Attempting to tackle Cordarrelle Patterson﻿, Martinez fell to the ground without contact along the Falcons sideline. Martinez was helped off the field and went to the Giants locker room under his own power before being ruled out by the team shortly thereafter.