NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Sept. 27

Bad news follows the New York Giants' 0-3 start.
Starting linebacker Blake Martinez suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's loss versus the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports, per a source.
Martinez's injury happened in the first quarter during the Falcons' first possession of the game. Attempting to tackle Cordarrelle Patterson, Martinez fell to the ground without contact along the Falcons sideline. Martinez was helped off the field and went to the Giants locker room under his own power before being ruled out by the team shortly thereafter.
The Giants defense will certainly feel the loss of their defensive play-caller and captain. Martinez, 27, led the team in tackles (151) in his first season with New York after signing a free-agent deal before the 2020 season. The sixth-year pro has registered at least 144 tackles in each of the past four seasons and was leading the team in tackles (21) through the Giants first two games.
Injuries/COVID-19
- San Francisco 49ers cornerback Josh Norman, who was ruled out of Sunday night's game with a chest injury suffered in the first half, was taken to the hospital after spitting up blood, Garafolo reported. All tests came back OK, but Norman spent the night in the hospital as a precaution, Garafolo added.