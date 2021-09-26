Around the NFL

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes becomes fastest QB to 15,000 passing yards

Published: Sep 26, 2021 at 03:11 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

If ever ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿' magnificence is overlooked due to how consistently exceptional he is, the Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback offers up statistical milestones as a reminder of just how astounding he's been.

Such was the case Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Mahomes became the fastest quarterback in NFL history to pass for 15,000 yards, doing it in his 49th career game. He accomplished the feat on a go-ahead drive in the third quarter on Sunday.

The Chiefs QB broke the record with much time to spare, as it was previously held by ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ , who hit 15,000 in 53 games.

Impressive as the accomplishment is, it was seemingly a foregone conclusion heading into Week 3. The former AP NFL Most Valuable Player and Super Bowl MVP entered Sunday with 14,832 career passing yards and therefore needed 168 to hit 15,000. Mahomes has thrown for more than 168 yards in each game he's played other than a Week 7 contest in 2019 against the Broncos in which he was injured.

The 26-year-old's going full speed ahead and so far is racking up accomplishments at a rate faster than anyone before him.

