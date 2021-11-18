Around the NFL

Frank Reich: Colts would like to see 'amazing' Jonathan Taylor get even more touches

Published: Nov 18, 2021 at 03:46 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Jonathan Taylor is tied for the league lead in rushing yards, and he's gotten there on 161 carries.

Usage shouldn't be a sticking point for Taylor, then, right? In 10 games, Taylor is averaging 16.1 carries per contest. He's second among qualifying running backs in yards per carry at 5.8, and he's not close to the eye-popping amount of carries that the man with whom he's tied, the currently injured Derrick Henry, has reached in the last few seasons.

Frank Reich wants to see Taylor touch the ball even more.

"Jonathan Taylor is just an amazing player and person. Right now the workload that he's getting, we don't feel like he's overworked," Reich said during a Thursday appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "In fact, a lot of people are telling me I should give it him even more than we are. We give it to him somewhere around 18 to 20 times a game as far as carries and then try to target him in the pass game a good bit, too. I'd like it to build. I'd actually like it to increase.

… "He's a phenomenal player. He's gonna get the bulk of the carries. Nyheim Hines, our No. 2 back, is gonna play, he's gonna be the guy that takes the next number of reps. Marlon (Mack), I think the world of Marlon. I think Marlon's a really good running back and should be playing more than he is. But you can't justify it with the way Jonathan Taylor is playing."

Taylor has quickly evolved from a downhill runner with a chance to rip off a big gain to an every-down threat capable of getting one block and taking a carry to the house. He's grown in the passing game, too, exceeding his rookie receiving yardage total after just 10 games. Instead of being a first- and second-down back, Taylor is now an every-down back whose production has the Colts believing he's a top five weapon, regardless of position.

Hines exists as a threat in the running and passing game who is quicker, but not quite as powerful of a runner as Taylor, while Mack isn't seeing much playing time simply because the Colts haven't needed him. As Reich alluded, the Colts would like to work Mack into the mix, but they just haven't had the space to get him significantly involved.

The main reason is Taylor's performance, which has him among the league's best in the statistics that matter the most. Once seen as a potential bellcow, Taylor has quickly blossomed into a star who should reach his first career Pro Bowl in only his second season. The Colts aren't going to shy away from handing him the ball anytime soon, nor should they.

Related Content

news

Cam Newton giving out 50 tickets in Carolina return: 'We need to reclaim Bank of America Stadium'

Make no mistake, Cam Newton is back in Carolina. His message Thursday was directed at all its fans. Specifically, he wants them back in the building.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Nov. 18

Lamar Jackson is still sidelined. The Ravens' star QB did not practice for a second straight day because of illness. A day ago, coach John Harbaugh said he sent Jackson home but noted that his sickness is not related to COVID-19.
news

Saints coach Sean Payton: Taunting is 'being over-officiated'

The taunting topic isn't going away as the season grows older. Saints coach Sean Payton tackled the subject during an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show on Thursday and was honest in his assessment.
news

Matt Nagy: Time for reeling Bears to 'pick the pieces up' following bye

The Bears haven't won a game in over a month, and the losing streak might feel all too familiar to coach Matt Nagy. The hope is the bye week proves more beneficial than it was in 2020, but Nagy knows the bye alone isn't enough to suddenly turn Chicago into a winning team.
news

Sean Payton: QB Trevor Siemian has 'graded out well' despite Saints' consecutive losses

The Saints' season appeared to reach a fork in the road when ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ was lost for the rest of 2021. With ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿ now leading the way, that fork's two paths might end up joining back together to make one way forward. Siemian has played adequately if not better than Winston.
news

Davante Adams praises Justin Jefferson ahead of Packers-Vikings: 'I see a six-year vet'

When Davante Adams sees ﻿Justin Jefferson﻿ making plays for Minnesota, the Packers star sees a legitimate threat to surpass him in purple and white.
news

Ron Rivera ahead of Carolina return: 'No reason to be bitter'

Ron Rivera is making his return to Bank of America Stadium as an opposing coach on Sunday and now he'll be facing his former quarterback, Cam Newton, as well. 
news

Pete Carroll on Chris Carson (neck): 'I don't have a good update'

Having been sidelined since Week 5 due to a neck injury, Seahawks RB Chris Carson practiced last week, but was absent Wednesday. Head coach Pete Carroll was short on detail and optimism with his latest update. 
news

Week 11 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule says Cam Newton 'trending' toward starting vs. Washington

Cam Newton appears in line to make his first start. Coach Matt Rhule said it's "trending" toward Newton starting versus Washington on Sunday but added an official announcement won't be made until later in the week.
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (ankle): 'I'm pretty close' to returning vs. Seattle

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray participated in Wednesday's practice session after missing the past two games due to an ankle injury. Murray told reporters he's hopeful to play Sunday against the Seahawks.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW