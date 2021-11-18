Frank Reich: Colts would like to see 'amazing' Jonathan Taylor get even more touches

Jonathan Taylor is tied for the league lead in rushing yards, and he's gotten there on 161 carries.

Usage shouldn't be a sticking point for Taylor, then, right? In 10 games, Taylor is averaging 16.1 carries per contest. He's second among qualifying running backs in yards per carry at 5.8, and he's not close to the eye-popping amount of carries that the man with whom he's tied, the currently injured Derrick Henry, has reached in the last few seasons.

Frank Reich wants to see Taylor touch the ball even more.

"Jonathan Taylor is just an amazing player and person. Right now the workload that he's getting, we don't feel like he's overworked," Reich said during a Thursday appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "In fact, a lot of people are telling me I should give it him even more than we are. We give it to him somewhere around 18 to 20 times a game as far as carries and then try to target him in the pass game a good bit, too. I'd like it to build. I'd actually like it to increase.

… "He's a phenomenal player. He's gonna get the bulk of the carries. Nyheim Hines, our No. 2 back, is gonna play, he's gonna be the guy that takes the next number of reps. Marlon (Mack), I think the world of Marlon. I think Marlon's a really good running back and should be playing more than he is. But you can't justify it with the way Jonathan Taylor is playing."