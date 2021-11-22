Taylor Heinicke upstages Cam Newton in Washington's road win over Carolina

While the quarterback of the losing squad garnered all the attention in Carolina on Sunday, the winning signal-caller enjoyed a brilliant game.

Cam Newton might have had the headlines, but ﻿Taylor Heinicke﻿ outplayed the star and earned the Washington Football Team a 27-21 win over the Carolina Panthers.

"I think the biggest thing he is doing is he is starting to see things," coach Ron Rivera said of Heinicke, via the team's official transcript. "He is starting to see what he needs to see. He is throwing the windows he needs to throw. We are getting healthy up front. Now, we have got a couple of nicked guys. We got to get those guys back on the football field, but I think that is all a part of it as well.

Heinicke, who spent one year in Carolina in 2018, went 16-of-22 passing for 206 yards and three TD passes on the day for a 141.3 passer rating. It marked the 28-year-old's second game this season with at least three passing TDs, no interceptions and a 120-plus passer rating. Only two other Washington QBs have put up more such games in a season (﻿Kirk Cousins﻿: 5 in 2015, Joe Theismann: 3 in 1983).

The most impressive part of Heinicke's performance was that it came against the NFL's top-rated pass defense entering Week 11. This wasn't some slappy unit the QB carved up.

"For Taylor, this was really about taking what was there," Rivera said. "We were able to run the ball well. We were patient. Taylor was patient. A couple of times too patient. I think I'd like to see him throw it away instead of take the sack. He played a good football game. He really did."