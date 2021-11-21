2021 NFL season: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 11 games

- Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields was ruled out vs. Baltimore due to a ribs injury suffered in the second half. Veteran Andy Dalton took over under center.
- Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (ankle) is questionable to return against Buffalo.
- Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry (knee) is questionable to return against Detroit.
- Tennessee Titans receiver A.J. Brown (chest) is questionable to return against Houston.
- New York Jets running back Michael Carter (ankle) is questionable to return against Miami.
- Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell (foot) is questionable to return against Chicago.
- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Rayshawn Jenkins was ejected from their game against San Francisco in the second quarter. Cornerback Shaquill Griffin was ruled out with a concussion.
- Detroit Lions tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai was ruled out with a concussion.
- Miami Dolphins linebacker Brennan Scarlett (knee) was ruled out against the Jets.
- Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Dennis Daley (glute) is questionable to return against Washington.
- Washington Football Team center Tyler Larsen (knee) and tackle Samuel Cosmi (hip) are questionable to return against Carolina.
- Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster (thumb) is questionable to return against Minnesota.
- Houston Texans defensive lineman Jordan Jenkins was ruled out with a knee injury.
- Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Davion Taylor (knee) was ruled out. Running back Jordan Howard (knee) and linebacker Shaun Bradley (shoulder) are questionable to return.
Niners rookie RB Elijah Mitchell (finger) inactive vs. Jaguars
It will be next running back up for the 49ers. Standout rookie running back Eljiah Mitchell is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars due to a broken finger.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (illness) out vs. Bears; Tyler Huntley to make first career start
The Ravens will attempt to bounce back from a bad loss without the services of Lamar Jackson.
Jared Goff out for Lions vs. Browns, has uphill battle to play Thanksgiving; Tim Boyle to get first NFL start
Still vying for their first win of the season, the Lions will go for win No. 1 with their QB2 under center. As expected, Lions QB Jared Goff will be inactive due to an oblique injury and backup Tim Boyle will get his first NFL start.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (toe) will start vs. Vikings
A toe injury limited Aaron Rodgers all week, but it will not keep him off the field Sunday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The Packers quarterback will start against the Vikings despite dealing with the painful injury.
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray injury update; plus, more NFL news ahead of Week 11's Sunday games
Arizona could again be without its starting QB on gameday. Plus, other Week 11 news from around the NFL ahead of Sunday's games.
Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (knee) activated off IR ahead of Cowboys game
The Chiefs are getting one of their top weapons back this weekend ahead of a potential high-scoring affair. Clyde Edwards-Helaire was activated off injured reserve Saturday, clearing his path to play Sunday versus the Cowboys. The second-year RB has been sidelined since spraining his MCL in Week 5.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (illness) added to injury report again, questionable vs. Bears
Lamar Jackson is still sick. And it's left his status for Sunday's game against the Bears in question. One day after being a full participant in practice, the Ravens QB was added to the injury report and listed as questionable with an illness.
NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Nov. 20
Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians reiterated that the "arrow's trending up" for TE Rob Gronkowski as well as S Sean Murphy-Bunting for Monday Night Football vs. the Giants. WR Antonio Brown will be ruled out.
Eagles CB Avonte Maddox agrees to three-year, $22.5M extension
The Eagles' front office has kept busy of late building the team's future. Its latest investment is in the secondary. Cornerback Avonte Maddox agreed to terms with Philadelphia on a three-year contract extension worth $22.5 million with $13.3 million guaranteed, Mike Garafolo reports.