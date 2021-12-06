Ron Rivera: Yannick Ngakoue's hit that injured Logan Thomas was 'avoidable'

The Washington Football Team received better news than expected regarding tight end Logan Thomas' knee injury suffered in Sunday's 17-15 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Coach Ron Rivera said tests did not confirm a torn ACL, as was initially feared. Thomas will undergo further evaluation to determine the extent of the injury, but it's possible the TE could play again this year.

Thomas injured his knee when he was hit low by Raiders defensive end ﻿Yannick Ngakoue﻿ on a running play in the fourth quarter. As Thomas came across the formation to block, Ngakoue went low to avoid the hit.

When asked about Ngakoue's hit on Thomas, Rivera noted he felt it was avoidable.

"You know, I thought the play was avoidable," Rivera said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. "It's unfortunate that the hit occurred and it was low. ... For the most part, I just felt that it was something that was avoidable."