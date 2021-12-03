2021 NFL season: Colts, 49ers among teams better than their records

Indianapolis got off to a rocky 0-3 start, but only two teams (Green Bay and scorching-hot New England) have won more games than the Colts since Week 4. And the secret to their success isn't much of a secret: In that nine-game span alone, running back Jonathan Taylor has put up what would be fine production for a full season (1,034 rushing yards, 14 rushing TDs and a startling yards-per-carry mark of 6.2). One factor likely working in Indy's favor is the reunification of the offensive line. Quenton Nelson, Braden Smith and Eric Fisher all missed time in the first half of the season, but they've been together since Week 8, and in that span, the O-line has earned Pro Football Focus' fourth-best run-blocking grade. Yes, Carson Wentz (18 passing TDs since Week 4, second-most in the NFL in that time period) has been playing better, and the defense has held opponents to 20 points or less in five of the last nine games, but Indy's status as a lurking threat in the AFC playoff picture boils down to Taylor's dominance on the ground.