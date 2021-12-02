Around the NFL

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson highlight Players of the Month

Published: Dec 02, 2021 at 08:30 AM
﻿Jonathan Taylor﻿ and ﻿Justin Jefferson﻿ have emerged as two of the NFL's brightest stars of the future -- and present.

The dynamic offensive standouts are on the heels of spectacular November showings and, thusly, Jefferson and Taylor lead the way for the NFL Players of the Month, which were unveiled Thursday by the league.

In four November outings, Taylor topped 100 yards three times and rushed for 556 in total, averaging an astounding 139 per game. The Indianapolis Colts running back, who averaged 156.8 scrimmage yards per game, had eight rushing touchdowns and nine total en route to being named AFC Offensive Player of the Month.

Jefferson continues his quick rise to being considered among the NFL's elite receivers after a November in which he caught 24 receptions for 464 yards, averaging 116 yards per game. The Minnesota Vikings wideout had three touchdown catches over the last month.

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson hauled in four interceptions during November and followed by hauling in AFC Defensive Player of the Month honors. Jackson added six tackles, six passes defended and a forced fumble for the streaking Patriots, and one of his four picks was returned for a touchdown.

Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend booted his way to AFC Special Teams Player of the Month. Townsend finished the month with an impressive 54.9-yard average per punt (50.7 net) across 10 punts. Six of those punts came to rest inside the 20-yard line and he notched a long of 68 yards.

Though the Chicago Bears have had their share of struggles, linebacker Robert Quinn has been stellar. Quinn was recognized as NFC Defensive Player of the Month after he racked up 5.5 sacks to go along with 14 tackles, five tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott had a perfect November and notched NFC Special Teams Player of the Month. Elliott tallied 35 total points as he converted all 11 of his point-after kicks and was a perfect 8 for 8 on field goals, with two makes from 50-plus.

As for the rookie honor roll, two first-rounders who are perhaps in the lead for Offensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year consideration were lauded.

Quarterback Mac Jones and his New England Patriots were a perfect 4-0 during November. Jones threw seven touchdowns and just two interceptions in that span, completing 76 of 99 passes (76.8%) for 854 yards with a 117.2 rating. Jones was named Offensive Rookie of the Month.

Defensive Rookie of the Month went to Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons﻿, whose versatility and skills have taken centerstage in Big D. Parsons totaled 25 tackles, 6.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss and two forced fumbles over the month past.

