Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson highlight Players of the Month

Though the Chicago Bears have had their share of struggles, linebacker Robert Quinn has been stellar. Quinn was recognized as NFC Defensive Player of the Month after he racked up 5.5 sacks to go along with 14 tackles, five tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott had a perfect November and notched NFC Special Teams Player of the Month. Elliott tallied 35 total points as he converted all 11 of his point-after kicks and was a perfect 8 for 8 on field goals, with two makes from 50-plus.