Bills, LB Leonard Floyd agree to one-year deal 

Published: Jun 05, 2023
Linebacker Leonard Floyd is signing a one-year deal with the Bills, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per sources.

After spending the last three seasons in Los Angeles, the 30-year-old will be making his way to Buffalo and be reunited with LB Von Miller once again.

Floyd is entering his eighth season in the NFL after being selected by the Bears in the first round of the 2016 draft. The pass rusher has logged 47.5 sacks in 104 career starts.

Around the NFL will have more on Floyd's signing shortly.

