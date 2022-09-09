Saints Super sleepers? Are Broncos paper tigers? Plus, five players not to count out in 2022

The former All-Pro's injury-shortened 2021 campaign did not validate his status as a five-star playmaker or confirm his value as one of the NFL's top-paid safeties. With the Seahawks' defense (which ranked 28th overall last season and 31st against the pass) falling short of the standard established by the "Legion of Boom" during its prime, Adams' play has drawn the ire of those members of the "12s" who want to see more from the safety.





Adams is a dynamic pass rusher with 21.5 career sacks, including a record-setting 9.5 in 2020 -- he's a game-wrecker as a box safety with elite blitz ability and tackling skills. Traditional safeties are judged by their ability to take the ball away in the passing game, but Pete Carroll deploys No. 33 in the hybrid-linebacker role that Hall of Famer Troy Polamalu filled for him during their time at USC. He was held to zero sacks in 2021. But with Adams healthy (despite breaking a finger in July) and ready to assume more responsibilities as the leader of the Seahawks' defense following Bobby Wagner's exit for Los Angeles, the 2022 season should serve as a bounce-back campaign for an accomplished defender whose game deserves a little more respect.