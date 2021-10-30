Around the NFL

Stephon Gilmore set to make Panthers debut after being activated off PUP list

Published: Oct 30, 2021 at 12:35 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Gilly Lock has officially been unlocked.

Stephon Gilmore was activated off the physically unable to perform list Saturday, which clears the star cornerback to make his Panthers debut Sunday against the Falcons. Gilmore will also be making his season debut, after being sidelined since last December with a quad injury. He was required to sit out the first six games because of his placement on the PUP list, and he missed one more while getting acclimated with his new team.

The Panthers acquired Gilmore from the Patriots in early October for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick, a modest price for the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year. Gilmore, an impending free agent, has been seeking a new deal after earning three consecutive Pro Bowl nods in New England. Now, he'll try to help stop the bleeding in Carolina.

After opening the season 3-0 and boasting one of the league's best defenses through September, the Panthers have lost four straight while regressing on both sides of the ball. Gilmore was added in the wake of first-round rookie Jaycee Horn breaking his foot. NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported at the time of the trade that the 31-year-old corner is healthy and there is "nothing wrong" with his quad.

That could translate to a lot more going right with the Carolina secondary.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Oct. 30

The Giants will again be without two of their top weapons. Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay have been ruled out for Monday Night Football against the Chiefs. Wideouts Sterling Shepard and ﻿Kadarius Toney﻿ are questionable.
news

Bears HC Matt Nagy remains in COVID-19 protocol, will not coach vs. 49ers

Bears HC Matt Nagy remains in the COVID-19 protocol and will not coach Sunday versus the 49ers, the team announced Saturday. Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as head coach for the Week 8 contest.
news

Week 8 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Official injury report for all games for Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

DeSean Jackson, Rams mutually agree to seek trade; WR won't play this week

﻿DeSean Jackson﻿'s return to Los Angeles is essentially over before we've even reached the midway point of the season. The Rams and Jackson have mutually agreed to seek a trade partner, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report. 
news

Packers TE Robert Tonyan tore left ACL vs. Cardinals

Green Bay suffered a brutal loss in Thursday night's win over Arizona. TE ﻿Robert Tonyan﻿ suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, agent Jack Bechta confirmed Friday, adding it was a clean tear with no lateral damage.
news

Dak Prescott 'sore' after ramping up activity, questionable for Cowboys-Vikings

The Cowboys will soon have to decide whether ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ will play Sunday. Two days before they take on Minnesota, they don't seem any closer to knowing what that decision will be.
news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield (shoulder) cleared to play, will start vs. Steelers

﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ will be under center Sunday for Cleveland after a week away. The Browns quarterback, who's dealing with a torn left labrum and shoulder fracture, received medical clearance to play and will start against the Steelers.
news

Brian Flores: Barring injury, Tua Tagovailoa is Dolphins' starting QB for rest of 2021

Dolphins coach Brian Flores continues to field questions about Miami potentially pursuing a trade for quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿. Friday, he stuck to his standard line that ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ is the Dolphins' starter.
news

Eagles placing RB Miles Sanders (ankle) on injured reserve

Philadelphia running back ﻿Miles Sanders﻿ will be out at least three games. Sanders was placed on injured reserve Friday due to an ankle injury.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Oct. 29

Already without their QB, the Jets might also be without a top target this weekend. WR Corey Davis (hip) is unlikely to play Sunday against the Bengals.
news

Patrick Mahomes tells Chiefs teammates, 'I've got to be better'

Following a three-point outing against the Titans in Week 7, ﻿Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes﻿ said he stood up in front of teammates and blamed himself for the offense's issues in recent weeks.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW