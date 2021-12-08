Seahawks safety Jamal Adams to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

It's the same shoulder that Adams played through last year, which required offseason surgery.

The Seahawks expect the play-making safety to make a full recovery for 2022, but back-to-back years with shoulder surgery is concerning for the 26-year-old.

Adams exited Sunday's win over the San Francisco 49ers after suffering the shoulder injury and didn't return. He was seen during the game on the sideline in street clothes.

In the summer of 2020, the Seahawks traded two first-round picks -- the 2022 selection currently sits in the top-5 -- plus additional compensation to acquire Adams from the New York Jets.

In August of 2021, Seattle handed Adams a four-year, $70 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid safety in the NFL by per-year average.

With Adams' campaign cut short by injury, he'll wind up playing 12 games in each of his first two seasons in Seattle.

Social media jokes will be fired off about how Adams going down with an injury might help the Seahawks coverage, but make no mistake, it's a big blow to Seattle's D. Yes, like all players, Adams has his flaws, particularly in coverage. But he's also a do-it-all playmaker who can line up all over the formation and make life difficult on quarterbacks. He's the type of defender offensive coordinators worry could wreck a game-plan with his ability to blitz and make wild-card plays.