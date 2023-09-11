Around the NFL

Nick Sirianni will 'definitely re-evaluate' preseason plans after Eagles' sluggish offensive start vs. Pats

Published: Sep 11, 2023 at 08:35 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

After watching his offense start the season sluggish, Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said following Sunday's 25-20 win over New England that he wishes he would have played ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ and his starters during the preseason.

"I'll definitely re-evaluate some of the preseason stuff next year," Sirianni said, via the official transcript. "You know, I know they played the first two years that we were here, they only played one series against the Jets in 2022. Maybe I should have played (Hurts) a series or two this preseason, and I already wrote that in my notes. I'm constantly self-evaluating myself. And I'm not promising anything, and I know y'all will remember this conversation and play it, and that's okay. But I have to -- I'll re-evaluate that.

"You know, second thought, if I had to do it over again right now, I would say, yeah, I would have played starters one or two drives in the preseason. But next year will be a new thing with new situations and new everything, so I'm not worrying about that right now. I'm just got it in my notes to think about right now, though."

Related Links

It's a long way until next preseason, but the quote underscores that even the head coach saw that Hurts and the first-team offense looked like a group that hadn't been on the field together since Feb. 12.

After a solid opening-drive field goal and a short-field touchdown, thanks to the defense, the Eagles' offense hit the skids. Philly went three-and-out on four straight possessions to close the half, something it didn't do in a single game with Hurts on the field last season. The offense couldn't consistently move the chains, the pass offense struggled to gain chunk plays -- just one reception of more than 15 yards -- the run game was slowed, and Philly settled for four field goals on the day.

Hurts, the best player on the field during the Super Bowl loss, struggled, completing 22 of 33 passes for 170 yards with a TD for an 89.2 passer rating. He added nine carries for 37 yards. The QB's 5.2 passing yards per attempt were his fewest in a game since Week 12, 2021 (averaged 8.0 YPA in 2022).

Sunday marked just the second time the Eagles' offense scored one or fewer touchdowns with Hurts under center.

"Winning is the only thing that matters," Hurts said. "I think we obviously have things that we need to work on and have to be better in those situations when the ball is in my hands, and I take full accountability for that. But good thing about it is we get the opportunity to play on Thursday [against the Minnesota Vikings]."

Teams that sit their starters during training camp tend to struggle out of the gate, so we'd expect better results from Hurts and the offense moving forward, starting with Thursday's home opener.

Related Content

news

Damar Hamlin expected to be healthy inactive in Bills' season opener vs. Jets on 'Monday Night Football'

﻿Damar Hamlin﻿'s inspirational return for the 2023 season will be put on hold. The Bills safety is expected to be inactive tonight as a healthy scratch versus the Jets, per NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo.
news

Nick Bosa: Brock Purdy 'shut some haters up' in 49ers' blowout of Steelers 

﻿Brock Purdy﻿'s first game back following offseason elbow surgery went about as well as the 49ers could have hoped, handing Mike Tomlin the worst home loss in his career with a 30-7 beatdown of the Steelers.
news

'Skunked' Giants embarrassed by 40-0 loss to Cowboys on opening night

The Giants came up small Sunday night, getting shellacked 40-0 by the Cowboys in a streaking rain at MetLife Stadium. There was no sugarcoating the loss for Big Blue coach Brian Daboll. "We just got skunked here, 40 to nothing," he said after the game.
news

HC Mike McCarthy on Cowboys' statement-making 40-0 win: 'We know where we want to go'

After a 40-0 shellacking of the New York Giants to open up the season, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said "We know where we want to go. I feel like we are fully capable and have an understanding of how to get there. But it's a long journey."
news

Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill put up historic Week 1 numbers to rally Dolphins past Chargers

﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿, ﻿Tyreek Hill﻿ and the Miami Dolphins aren't going to lose many track meets. They didn't on Sunday, as Tagovailoa returned to action, Hill reaffirmed his status as one of league's most dangerous gamebreakers and the two combined for some historic numbers in Miami's 36-34 come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Chargers. 
news

Jordan Love on leading Packers to ninth straight win over Bears: 'Obviously, that was the plan for us'

On the eve of his first game as the official QB1 of the Green Bay Packers, Jordan Love visualized leaving Soldier Field victorious against the Chicago Bears. Three touchdowns, 245 yards and a sterling performance later, Love did just that.
news

Tom Brady honored at halftime of Patriots' loss to Eagles, will be inducted into team Hall of Fame in June 2024

The Patriots held a special ceremony honoring Tom Brady during halftime of the team's season-opening loss to the Eagles, and there wasn't an empty seat as Brady addressed the packed crowd at Gillette Stadium.
news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on worst home loss of his career: 'We got kicked in the teeth'

﻿Kenny Pickett﻿ and the Steelers offense, which had stoked expectations after scoring on each of their preseason drives, were rag-dolled in a Week 1 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers, 30-7 -- the most lopsided home defeat in the Mike Tomlin era.
news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase after blowout loss to Browns: 'We just lost to some elves'

﻿Joe Burrow﻿ isn't panicking. ﻿Ja'Marr Chase﻿ isn't backing down from his incendiary game week comments. Nonetheless, nary a Cincinnati Bengal was pleased after an abysmal season-opening 24-3 loss to the archrival Cleveland Browns on Sunday. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 1: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action. How did Jordan Love fare in his first game as the Packers' full-time starter?
news

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins suffers torn Achilles in win over Texans

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a torn Achilles in Sunday's 25-9 win over the Houston Texans, coach John Harbaugh confirmed to reporters following the game.