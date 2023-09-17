2023 NFL season: Six things to watch for in Saints-Panthers, Browns-Steelers on Monday night

As if the walk-off touchdown from last week's Monday Night Football opener wasn't enough excitement, fans are about to be treated to an extra helping of prime-time football to close out the Week 2 slate of games.

The Saints and Panthers kick off an hour earlier than usual in an NFC South showdown before the Browns and Steelers begin a divisional matchup of their own 60 minutes later.

Both contests will pit a team riding high (New Orleans and Cleveland) coming off Week 1 against a squad looking to avoid the disastrous hole of an 0-2 start (Carolina and Pittsburgh).

There's little rust left to shake off. Now it's time to discover what early narratives might stick around and become reality.