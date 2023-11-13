Around the NFL

Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: 'I'm the top receiver in this game'

Published: Nov 13, 2023 at 07:32 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb continued his torrid stretch on Sunday, destroying the New York Giants for 151 yards and a touchdown on 11 catches and adding a 14-yard rushing score in Dallas' 49-17 victory.

Lamb won at every level, over the middle, on the outside, running away from defensive backs and making ridiculous one-handed stabs.

"I'm the top receiver in this game," Lamb said via the team's website. "There's no question about it. If there is, I'll see you again next week."

Sunday's performance marked Lamb's third straight game with 10-plus catches and 150-plus receiving yards. He's the only player to have three such consecutive games since at least 1970, per NFL Research.

Lamb has generated seven games in his career with 10-plus catches and 100-plus yards (all have come in the last two seasons). The seven are the most such games since 2022, tied with Justin Jefferson.

The Cowboys wideout leads the NFL with 617 receiving yards since Week 6 (four straight games with 100-plus receiving yards), despite Dallas having a bye during that span.

"They're definitely trying to double me, but [head coach Mike McCarthy] is doing a great job of moving me around and putting me in motion, lining me up on the outside," Lamb said. "I guess you can't get a beat. It's Mike versus the DC at this point."

Lamb's 617 receiving yards since Week 6 are the most by a Cowboys player in a four-game run since at least 1970 (second-most: Hall of Famer Terrell Owens: 575 yards from Weeks 7-11, 2007).

The fourth-year pro joined Michael Irvin as the only Cowboys players with 900-plus receiving yards over the first nine games of a season (Lamb: 68 catches, 975 yards in 2023). Irvin did so in 1995, finishing with 111 catches, 1,603 yards and 10 TD catches.

Lamb has been unguardable, but perhaps more critical to the Cowboys' prospects in 2023: Sunday, Brandin Cooks busted out for 173 yards and a TD on nine catches, and Michael Gallup added 70 yards and a score on two grabs. If all three wideouts are clicking and Dak Prescott is dealing like he was in Week 10, the Cowboys offense owns scary upside.

The key will be doing it against a club not destined to pick in the top 10 of the 2024 NFL Draft in April.

