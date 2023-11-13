Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: 'I'm the top receiver in this game'

Sunday's performance marked Lamb's third straight game with 10-plus catches and 150-plus receiving yards. He's the only player to have three such consecutive games since at least 1970, per NFL Research.

Lamb has generated seven games in his career with 10-plus catches and 100-plus yards (all have come in the last two seasons). The seven are the most such games since 2022, tied with Justin Jefferson.

The Cowboys wideout leads the NFL with 617 receiving yards since Week 6 (four straight games with 100-plus receiving yards), despite Dallas having a bye during that span.

"They're definitely trying to double me, but [head coach Mike McCarthy] is doing a great job of moving me around and putting me in motion, lining me up on the outside," Lamb said. "I guess you can't get a beat. It's Mike versus the DC at this point."

Lamb's 617 receiving yards since Week 6 are the most by a Cowboys player in a four-game run since at least 1970 (second-most: Hall of Famer Terrell Owens: 575 yards from Weeks 7-11, 2007).

The fourth-year pro joined Michael Irvin as the only Cowboys players with 900-plus receiving yards over the first nine games of a season (Lamb: 68 catches, 975 yards in 2023). Irvin did so in 1995, finishing with 111 catches, 1,603 yards and 10 TD catches.

Lamb has been unguardable, but perhaps more critical to the Cowboys' prospects in 2023: Sunday, Brandin Cooks busted out for 173 yards and a TD on nine catches, and Michael Gallup added 70 yards and a score on two grabs. If all three wideouts are clicking and Dak Prescott is dealing like he was in Week 10, the Cowboys offense owns scary upside.