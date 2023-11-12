Browns QB Deshaun Watson (ankle) says he'll 'be fine' after Sunday's win over Ravens

Deshaun Watson was in a walking boot following Sunday's comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens, but the Cleveland Browns quarterback doesn't see the ankle injury forcing him to miss time.
"I'll be fine," Watson said after the game. "Right now I'm not feeling well, but I'll be fine, I'll be ready to go."
Watson said he injured his left ankle after getting rolled up on by Ravens defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. He went to the locker room early before halftime and backup QB P.J. Walker went in for the last play of the first half -- an incomplete hail Mary with seven seconds remaining -- and made it a situation to monitor entering the third quarter.
Watson said he was simply getting his left ankle re-taped and never anticipated being ruled out of the game. He'd soon trot out of the tunnel after halftime and author one of his more memorable performances as a Brown.
Watson led a 17-play, 80-yard touchdown drive (10:09 time of possession) on Cleveland's first possession of the second half, and punctuated Kareem Hunt's score by successfully converting the two-point conversion with his legs. On the Browns' next possession early in the fourth quarter, Watson fired off 25- and 23-yard passes to set up a 10-yard TD throw to Elijah Moore to make it a one-score game.
Following Greg Newsome II's pick-six of Lamar Jackson on the Ravens' ensuing possession, the table was set for Watson to complete the comeback in Baltimore.
Down one point -- thanks to Dustin Hopkins' missed PAT after Newsome's TD -- Cleveland got the ball back with a little under five minutes to play. Watson and Co. never looked back, going on 12-play, 63-yard march to set up Hopkins' redemption kick to win it.
Watson completed all 14 of his pass attempts (134 yards) in the second-half effort, which overcame an ugly first two quarters where the Browns QB threw an INT on his second play from scrimmage. Watson finished 20-of-34 passing for 213 yards with one TD and the pick.
"He's a warrior," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said of Watson. "He battled through an ankle injury in the second half. He's a warrior."
Cleveland (6-3) returns home in Week 11 for another crucial AFC North matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3). He might be hobbling after his latest outing, but Watson doesn't see himself missing the occasion on account of his hurt left ankle.