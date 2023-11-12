Browns QB Deshaun Watson (ankle) says he'll 'be fine' after Sunday's win over Ravens

Watson led a 17-play, 80-yard touchdown drive (10:09 time of possession) on Cleveland's first possession of the second half, and punctuated Kareem Hunt's score by successfully converting the two-point conversion with his legs. On the Browns' next possession early in the fourth quarter, Watson fired off 25- and 23-yard passes to set up a 10-yard TD throw to Elijah Moore to make it a one-score game.

Following Greg Newsome II's pick-six of Lamar Jackson on the Ravens' ensuing possession, the table was set for Watson to complete the comeback in Baltimore.

Down one point -- thanks to Dustin Hopkins' missed PAT after Newsome's TD -- Cleveland got the ball back with a little under five minutes to play. Watson and Co. never looked back, going on 12-play, 63-yard march to set up Hopkins' redemption kick to win it.

Watson completed all 14 of his pass attempts (134 yards) in the second-half effort, which overcame an ugly first two quarters where the Browns QB threw an INT on his second play from scrimmage. Watson finished 20-of-34 passing for 213 yards with one TD and the pick.

"He's a warrior," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said of Watson. "He battled through an ankle injury in the second half. He's a warrior."