Around the NFL

Buccaneers WR Evans on dropped TD: I was 'thinking about what fan I was going to give the ball to'

Published: Nov 13, 2023 at 09:43 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Mike Evans botched what should have been one of the easiest touchdown catches of his career early in the third quarter of a 7-3 game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

The star wideout was alone in the middle of the end zone, with the nearest Titans defender 3.7 yards away, per Next Gen Stats, but he juggled the ball and missed the chance for seven points. At that stage of the game, it was a costly four-point swing.

Related Links

It was much easier for Evans to joke about after he helped spur the second-half offense that saw the Bucs run away with a 20-6 victory.

"I was wide open, and I dropped it," Evans said postgame of his error. "Got a little cocky thinking about what fan I was going to give the ball to. Can't do that."

Asked if he really was thinking about the fans, Evans responded dryly: "I don't want to talk about it. I got what I deserved."

Evans responded on the ensuing drive, securing a touchdown on a 22-yard grab from Baker Mayfield, dragging a defender to pay dirt. On the afternoon, Evans put up six grabs for 143 yards and a TD. Since 2014, Evans has 18 games with 120-plus yards and one or more receiving TD, fourth most in the NFL in that span.

Evans is one of four players with two-plus games with 140-plus receiving yards and a TD in 2023 (MIA WR Tyreek Hill, DAL WR CeeDee Lamb, HOU WR Nico Collins).

Whatever the reason for the inexplicable drop, Evans overcame the flub to help the Bucs snap a four-game losing streak and keep themselves in play within the NFC South.

"No one holds themselves to a higher standard than Mike, and I know he was frustrated by the (drop)," tight end Cade Otton said, via the Tampa Bay Times. "He's talked to me during games after I've dropped a pass and told me not to dwell on it because another one is going to be coming, and next time I'm going to make the play.

"To see him put that into practice on the field is powerful stuff. He's just a great pro."

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Seahawks' Pete Carroll: QB Geno Smith 'almost perfect' in second half of win over Commanders

Following a first half where the Seahawks were unable to score a touchdown, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says QB Geno Smith was near perfect in Sunday's win over Washington.
news

With Josh Dobbs at the helm, Vikings earn fifth consecutive win without Justin Jefferson

The sky felt like it was falling in Minneapolis after injuries to QB Kirk Cousins and WR Justin Jefferson, but Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell has revived his team the last three weeks with Josh Dobbs at the helm. 
news

Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: 'I'm the top receiver in this game'

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb continued his torrid stretch, destroying the New York Giants for 151 yards and a touchdown on 11 catches and adding a 14-yard rushing score in Dallas' 49-17 victory. Afterward, he called himself the "top receiver" in the NFL.
news

Chargers HC Brandon Staley takes blame for 41 points allowed in loss to Lions: 'I didn't do a good enough job'

The Chargers fell to the Lions 41-38 in a game that saw the L.A. defense allow 533 net yards, the most yards given up since Week 1. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley took responsibility for the sub-par defensive effort that led to the loss.
news

Kyler Murray captains Cardinals to comeback win over Falcons in return from ACL injury: 'There's no quit'

With Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray making his 2023 season debut, Murray said "there's no quit" in Arizona's locker room after Sunday's Week 10 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
news

Falcons QB Taylor Heinicke injures hamstring in loss to Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons quarterback exited the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals with a hamstring injury. Backup Desmond Ridder replaced him. 
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (ankle) says he'll 'be fine' after Sunday's win over Ravens

Deshaun Watson was in a walking boot following Sunday's comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens, but the Cleveland Browns quarterback isn't fretting about his ankle injury.
news

Niners RB Christian McCaffrey's record-tying scoring streak snapped at 17 games

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey's touchdown streak was snapped at 17 games in a 34-3 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, leaving him tied with Hall of Famer Lenny Moore for the all-time NFL record.
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Broncos-Bills on Monday night

NFL.com's Bobby Kownack breaks down four things to watch for when the Denver Broncos face the Buffalo Bills on "Monday Night Football."
news

Saints QB Derek Carr suffers concussion, right shoulder injury in loss to Vikings

New Orleans Saints QB Derek Carr suffered a right shoulder injury and a concussion as a result of his early exit from Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings.