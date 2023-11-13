Buccaneers WR Evans on dropped TD: I was 'thinking about what fan I was going to give the ball to'

It was much easier for Evans to joke about after he helped spur the second-half offense that saw the Bucs run away with a 20-6 victory.

"I was wide open, and I dropped it," Evans said postgame of his error. "Got a little cocky thinking about what fan I was going to give the ball to. Can't do that."

Asked if he really was thinking about the fans, Evans responded dryly: "I don't want to talk about it. I got what I deserved."

Evans responded on the ensuing drive, securing a touchdown on a 22-yard grab from Baker Mayfield, dragging a defender to pay dirt. On the afternoon, Evans put up six grabs for 143 yards and a TD. Since 2014, Evans has 18 games with 120-plus yards and one or more receiving TD, fourth most in the NFL in that span.

Evans is one of four players with two-plus games with 140-plus receiving yards and a TD in 2023 (MIA WR Tyreek Hill, DAL WR CeeDee Lamb, HOU WR Nico Collins).

Whatever the reason for the inexplicable drop, Evans overcame the flub to help the Bucs snap a four-game losing streak and keep themselves in play within the NFC South.

"No one holds themselves to a higher standard than Mike, and I know he was frustrated by the (drop)," tight end Cade Otton said, via the Tampa Bay Times. "He's talked to me during games after I've dropped a pass and told me not to dwell on it because another one is going to be coming, and next time I'm going to make the play.