2023 NFL season, Week 10: What We Learned from Bears' win over the Panthers on Thursday night

On a night when Carolina couldn’t cross the Bears’ 15-yard line, Smith-Marsette was the one Panther who crossed the goal line. He spent six games with the Bears last season, earning only three touches. On Smith-Marsette’s first touch Thursday, he broke a scoreless tie, running back a punt return 79 yards for a touchdown. Not bad for a guy who never really returned punts (not even in college) prior to this season – and he got to do it against his former club. Smith-Marsette made at least five Bears miss:, long snapper, punterand – in an admirable but futile attempt –. According to Next Gen Stats, Smith-Marsette’s return was plus-72 return yards over expected, had a TD Probability of 0.4% (the third-most improbable punt-return TD since 2021) and traveled 106.5 yards from snap to score (19.53 mph). He’s received minimal offensive snaps this season and was penalized for an illegal block on his only offensive appearance Thursday. But can they not find a way to get Smith-Marsette the ball on offense? Two years ago, he had 103 receiving yards and a TD in a game. That one also came against the Bears.