Bears RB D'Onta Foreman scores game-winning TD in first game against former team

Foreman recorded his second straight game with at least 20 carries, finishing with 80 yards rushing on a season-high 21 totes. Sixty-one of those rushing yards were gained after contact, per Next Gen Stats, which also lists him as second in the league in yards after contact since Week 6 (272).

Foreman spent last season in Carolina, where he had the best season of his career, taking the reins after the trade of Christian McCaffrey and finishing with 914 rushing yards and five touchdowns -- both career-high tallies. Despite his performance, Foreman was not re-signed by the club, and eventually found a home in Chicago.

Carolina signed Miles Sanders to be its RB1 after moving on from Foreman, giving the former Philadelphia Eagle a four-year, $25.4 million deal. Sanders finished Thursday night's game with two carries for negative-5 yards, and over eight games has recorded 71 rushes for 224 yards and a touchdown. Foreman has had 86 carries for 367 yards and three touchdowns in six games with the Bears.

Foreman started the season as a healthy scratch from Weeks 2-5, but with Khalil Herbert landing on injured reserve with an ankle injury last month, he has stepped up. Foreman has had his best two games in the Bears' last two contests, following up last week's 20-carry, 83-yard outing with this week's showing versus his former team.

Foreman's history in Carolina was not the only entanglement involved in Thursday's contest between the two squads. D.J. Moore also was on the Panthers' 2022 roster, and was sent to Chicago as part of the trade between the teams that gave Carolina the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft. Moore finished Thursday with a game-high 58 receiving yards.

The Panthers got Bryce Young with the pick from the Bears, and the Chicago haul included Moore and Carolina's first-round pick for 2024, a selection that only increased in value with Thursday's outcome, which dropped Carolina's record to 1-8.

Chicago, on the other hand, moves to 3-7 on the season, equaling the team's final win total from 2022, with hopes that Fields might be able to return by the time the Bears face the Lions after a 10-day break.