Vikings signing LB Anthony Barr following Jordan Hicks' injury

The Minnesota Vikings plan to bring back a familiar face following an injury to a key contributor on defense.

The Vikings plan to sign veteran linebacker Anthony Barr to their practice squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday, per a source.

Barr heads back to his old team following head coach Kevin O'Connell's announcement on Monday that linebacker Jordan Hicks underwent a procedure after developing compartment syndrome due to bruised shin. O'Connell told reporters that Hicks would not play in their game against the Denver Broncos this Sunday night.

Barr spent the first eight seasons of his career in Minnesota after the Vikings drafted him No. 9 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft -- a run that saw him make four consecutive Pro Bowl teams from 2015 to 2018.

Barr, who also visited with the Eagles on Monday, most recently played for the Dallas Cowboys last season, appearing in 14 games with 10 starts.

