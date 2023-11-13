Vikings signing LB Anthony Barr following Jordan Hicks' injury

Barr heads back to his old team following head coach Kevin O'Connell's announcement on Monday that linebacker Jordan Hicks underwent a procedure after developing compartment syndrome due to bruised shin. O'Connell told reporters that Hicks would not play in their game against the Denver Broncos this Sunday night.

Barr spent the first eight seasons of his career in Minnesota after the Vikings drafted him No. 9 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft -- a run that saw him make four consecutive Pro Bowl teams from 2015 to 2018.