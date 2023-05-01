Titans GM Ran Carthon on going all offense in draft: 'We were just playing the board'

In general manager Ran Carthon's first draft in charge in Tennessee, the Titans made six selections, all of them on offense.
It marked the first time in club history that the Titans used all of their draft selections on one side of the ball since the NFL switched to seven rounds in 1994.
"It honestly just dawned on me about 30 minutes ago that it was all offense," Carthon said Saturday night following the 2023 NFL Draft. "We were just playing the board. ... But it wasn't a designed plan or anything."
The Titans used their first-round pick on offensive lineman Peter Skoronski No. 11 overall. In the second round, Tennessee traded up to No. 33 overall to grab quarterback Will Levis. Carthon grabbed running back Tyjae Spears in the third, tight end Josh Whyle in the fifth, offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan in the sixth and wide receiver Colton Dowell in the seventh round.
It might not have been a conscious approach by Carthon, but focusing on offense made sense in an offseason in which the Titans overhauled the offensive line and sought a future signal-caller with Ryan Tannehill entering the final year of his deal.
The defense still has question marks, particularly in the secondary, but the offense was the key after Tennessee scored 298 points last season, the fifth-worst in the NFL.
"You guys are going to trust us," coach Mike Vrabel said, via the Associated Press. "We're going to put players in here that are going to help us win."