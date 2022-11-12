Five games shaping up to have biggest impact on the 2022 NFL season

WEEK 15: Thursday, Dec. 15, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video





You'd think, based on our analysts' NFC West midseason predictions, that the 49ers held a 1.5-game lead in the division, rather than the Seahawks.





Preseason expectations for the Seahawks were laughably low in hindsight. Now, Pete Carroll -- winner of four straight -- is the one laughing. Everything appears to be clicking in Seattle. A potentially franchise-altering draft class is making an immediate impact, while a defense that ranked 31st in total defensive EPA (-50.87) through the first five weeks jumped to third (39.18) since Week 6. But at the core of the Seahawks' stunning start is veteran quarterback Geno Smith. Smith leads the NFL with seven multi-passing-touchdown games, a number that matches his career total entering the season. He also leads the NFL in completion percentage (73.1%) and ranks in the top five in passing touchdowns (15) and passer rating (107.2).





After the Seahawks return from Munich, they'll have a bye in Week 11, then face the Raiders, Rams and Panthers before hosting the Niners. If they don't play down to their opponents (those three teams are a combined 8-18), the 'Hawks could be in prime position to take a commanding division lead and get level with San Francisco, who beat them 27-7 back in Week 2.





As high as the Seahawks are flying at the moment, the 49ers might be even more optimistic about their 2022 outlook. They still boast the league's No. 1 total defense and landed arguably the biggest fish at the trade deadline in Christian McCaffrey, who's already made NFL history in red and gold. The 26-year-old is the perfect player for Kyle Shanahan's offense, possessing the versatility and supreme talent to create mismatches all over the field -- for both himself and his teammates.





With a favorable second-half schedule, including just three games against teams that currently have a winning record, the 49ers will have a golden opportunity to gain ground on their NFC West foes. But they could very well need the season sweep to overtake Seattle in the standings. And that might be too tall of a task for Shanahan, who's been outscored by an average of 8 points per game at Lumen Field (1-4) since joining San Francisco. Will McCaffrey make the difference?