2022 NFL season's top 10 most explosive rushers: Bears QB Justin Fields leads group

EXPLOSIVE SCORE: 95





The second-year quarterback has been on a tear of late, breaking the record for most rushing yards (178) by a quarterback in a single regular-season game. Fields flashed his ludicrous speed against the Dolphins last Sunday, reaching 20+ mph on three separate carries. The former Ohio State star reached a top speed of 21.23 mph on his 41-yard run in Week 8. Unfortunately, the play was negated by a penalty, but no quarterback has reached a higher speed since Fields was drafted in 2021. Fields has put the Bears’ offense on his back (or better yet, his legs) over the last few weeks, keeping them competitive in matchups against some of the league’s best offenses. He gained a whopping eight first downs on scrambles in Week 9 (including five on third down), two more than any quarterback in a game since the start of the NGS era (2016). It’s hard to overstate how important Fields’ scrambles have been for the team’s offense this season. The Bears have gained a league-high 46.6 expected points added when Fields tucks the ball and scrambles. For reference, only three quarterbacks have generated more than 46.6 EPA on pass plays this season (Patrick Mahomes, Tua Tagovailoa and Josh Allen).