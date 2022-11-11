Around the NFL

Bills QB Josh Allen (right elbow) questionable to play Sunday vs. Vikings

Published: Nov 11, 2022 at 03:08 PM
Nick Shook

Josh Allen's elbow injury could keep him from playing against the 7-1 Vikings on Sunday.

Allen was officially listed as questionable for Buffalo's Week 10 game against Minnesota on Friday's injury report released by the team.

"We've planned for this potentially right from the start," Bills coach Sean McDermott said Friday. "So we'll see where it goes. … At the end of the day, Josh needs to be Josh if he's able to play, and if Case (Keenum) plays, Case needs to be Case and run the offense."

Allen injured his elbow in the final moments of Buffalo's Week 9 loss to the New York Jets, but downplayed the severity of the injury immediately after the game. Since then, his right elbow has been a hot topic, forcing McDermott to answer questions regarding his quarterback throughout the week.

McDermott has repeatedly highlighted the team's confidence in Keenum, a veteran backup whom Buffalo added in the offseason for this exact scenario. Keenum has plenty of experience stepping in when called upon, and even led the Vikings -- the team Buffalo plays Sunday -- to a 13-3 record and a playoff run that reached the NFC Championship Game in 2017.

It's been some time since Keenum manned a starting role, but he might have to do so Sunday against his former squad. If he's required to take the field, Buffalo will need Keenum to play his best game without committing mistakes that could lead to a second straight defeat.

