Bills coach Sean McDermott says 'we'll see' if QB Josh Allen (elbow) plays Sunday vs. Vikings

Josh Allen's elbow sprain has added some uncertainty to the Bills' outlook for Week 10.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Wednesday the quarterback is considered day-to-day during the week, but he declined to elaborate further.

"He's day-to-day," McDermott said. "The next question is going to be: Will he play? We'll see."

Allen will not practice Wednesday, McDermott said, and the coach ended the discussion regarding his quarterback there.

"Not going into the medical report," McDermott said. "Not going to answer any more questions about Josh."

Allen has expressed confidence to teammates he'll be able to play Sunday versus Minnesota, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, but that's far from a guarantee at this point.

"You guys know Josh, right?" McDermott asked rhetorically. "He's as competitive as there is. He loves to play, loves to play the game. We'll see where it goes."

If Allen isn't able to go Sunday, veteran backup Case Keenum is available to replace him in the starting lineup against a team for whom Keenum once played and led to an appearance in the NFC Championship Game in the 2017 season. Buffalo acquired Keenum in an offseason trade with Cleveland for situations like these, knowing the experienced signal-caller is capable of operating the offense, albeit in a different style than that of the dual-threat starter Allen.

"This is not Case's first day with us nor is this process new to Case in terms of his role or potential role," McDermott said of Keenum. "So he's been through this before. We have full confidence in Case and (third-string quarterback) Matt Barkley, and we shape the game plan accordingly based on what we know right now."