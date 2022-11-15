NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
ROSTER CUTS
- RB Kylin Hill
- WR Amari Rodgers
INJURIES
- LB Shaquille Leonard underwent back surgery on Tuesday morning and will miss the rest of the 2022 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- LB Tyrell Adams (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- TE Darrell Daniels (practice squad)
INJURIES
- WR Cooper Kupp suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals and the injury will require surgery, head coach Sean McVay announced Tuesday. Kupp will be placed on injured reserve and is set to miss at least the next four games.
- OL Alaric Jackson will miss the rest of the season as he deals with blood clots, per McVay.
- OL Chandler Brewer is head to IR with an MCL sprain, per McVay.
INJURIES
- TE Dallas Goedert is expected to miss extended time with a shoulder injury he suffered during Monday night's loss to the Commanders, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero report, per sources.
ROSTER CUTS
- LB Hamilcar Rashed (practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- QB Jason Eason (practice squad)
- WR Dazz Newsome (practice squad)
INJURIES
- WR Tajae Sharpe placed on the practice squad injured reserve list.
ROSTER CUTS
- QB Kurt Benkert (from practice squad)
INJURIES
- C Ben Jones in concussion protocol, per coach Mike Vrabel.
- CB Caleb Farley (back) placed on the injured reserve.
- K Randy Bullock (calf) likely a game-time decision, per Vrabel.
SIGNINGS
- DL Larrell Murchison signed to active roster from practice squad.
- LB Joe Schobert signed to active roster from practice squad.
- LB Andre Smith (practice squad)
- DB Greg Mabin (practice squad)
- DB Davontae Harris (practice squad)
- K Josh Lambo (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- OL Eric Smith (from practice squad)
- DB Shyheim Carter (from practice squad)