Bears RB Khalil Herbert (hip) placed on injured reserve

The NFL's top-ranked rushing offense took a major hit on Tuesday.

Amid a breakout second season, Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert is headed to injured reserve, per the league transaction wire.

Herbert sustained a hip injury during the Bears' Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions and his sophomore campaign is now on hiatus for a minimum of four games.

Without Herbert in the lineup, Bears lead back David Montgomery is likely to see a heftier load of carries, while rookie sixth-round pick Trestan Ebner could see more reps.

Herbert's 643 yards rushing through 10 games is top among the Bears running backs, as quarterback Justin Fields leads the team with 749 yards rushing.

Chicago's 2,017 yards rushing are the most in the NFL, and Herbert's loss is a significant one for an offense that's begun to find its way with Fields leading the attack.