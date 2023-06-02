Around the NFL

Patrick Queen sees Ravens declining fifth-year option as 'blessing in disguise' 

Published: Jun 02, 2023 at 08:36 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Baltimore Ravens declined linebacker Patrick Queen's fifth-year option after inking Roquan Smith to a big contract extension, then drafted Trenton Simpson in the third round. Despite general manager Eric DeCosta insisting last month the team still wants Queen around long-term, signs indicate it could be the LB's final year in Charm City.

Queen said on Thursday he's not fretting about the future.

"It's a blessing in disguise, really," Queen told reporters. "You see guys go both sides of it and get paid either way. At the end of the day, I'm just focused on being the best teammate I can be, being the best player that I can be and just going out there and proving myself. Going out there and playing the game that I love to play at a high level."

Related Links

With the Ravens already paying Smith and Lamar Jackson big money, there likely isn't a ton for another off-ball linebacker like Queen. If the $12.4 million fifth-year option was too rich for next season, anything other than a team-friendly deal would seem like a barrier to Queen returning.

However, perhaps with another improved season alongside Smith, Queen could hit the jackpot in free agency next offseason.

Queen said it took time to deal with emotions after the club declined his option, but after speaking with the Ravens' front office, he is motivated to have his best season in 2023.

"Just trying to get better," Queen said. "Obviously, Roquan is here now, getting an offseason with us. So, just trying to build that chemistry, trying to learn (defensive coordinator) Mike (Macdonald) more, trying to learn the defense more, trying to all of us get on the same page. That's my main focus right now."

Smith's arrival unlocked Queen's play down the stretch last season, and the Ravens are counting on the duo having similar success this season. Queen understands, in the long term, his play on the field will determine his next contract.

"I'm just focused on right now," he said. "I think if I take care of my business and do what I'm supposed to do, all that's gonna fall into place."

Related Content

news

Bills OLB Von Miller (ACL) feels he'll be ready to play in 2023 season opener vs. Jets

Bills pass rusher Von Miller is hoping for a Week 1 return in 2023 following an ACL tear that cut his season short last December.

news

Steelers rookie CBs Joey Porter Jr., Cory Trice Jr. have Patrick Peterson feeling young again

Steelers CB Patrick Peterson is the veteran presence in a young secondary, but the veteran says rookies Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice Jr. are keeping him youthful entering Year 13.

news

Amid trade rumors, Dolphins WR Cedrick Wilson wants to remain in Miami

Despite trade rumors swirling this offseason, Dolphins wide receiver Cedrick Wilson says he wants to stay in Miami.

news

Cowboys' Micah Parsons wants to have Aaron Donald-like impact, no longer concerned with sack numbers

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons says he wants to have an Aaron Donald-like impact heading into the 2023 season.

news

Sean Payton has 'vision' of TE Greg Dulcich potentially being Broncos' 'joker,' akin to Taysom Hill

Despite providing promising bursts in his rookie campaign, Greg Dulcich's first season was ultimately derailed by injuries and offensive struggles for the Denver Broncos. None of the Dulcich optimism has dimmed in the infant days of the Sean Payton era, though.

news

Bears' Khalil Herbert on competition at running back: 'Obviously, I want to be the starter'

Bears running back Khalil Herbert is hoping to assert himself as Chicago's starter after the team added three more RBs in the wake of David Montgomery's exit.

news

Titans WR Treylon Burks arrives to OTAs after 'crazy' flight, impresses QB Ryan Tannehill with improvement

Due to the domino effect of a delayed flight, Titans WR Treylon Burks was forced to make alternate arrangements in the form of flying into Tennessee via a small Cessna. It was an example of Burks' dedication, but an uneasy journey nonetheless for the 2022 first-round pick who has arrived at OTAs ahead of a season in which he aims to arrive as a viable No. 1 WR for Tennessee.

news

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard 'a little bit ahead of schedule' in recovery: 'Honestly, I feel faster'

Tony Pollard sounds as ready as ever to take the Dallas Cowboys' RB1 role and run away with it. Speaking to reporters for the first time since suffering a broken leg in January, Pollard said that he's in a good place, health-wise.

news

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon explains DeAndre Hopkins release as 'best thing for the team'

The Arizona Cardinals did not trade wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins leading up to and during the 2023 NFL Draft. Then they flat out released him a few weeks later. New head coach Jonathan Gannon attempted to explain the franchise's thinking on the decision.

news

Tom Brady looking forward to Foxborough return for Patriots' home opener: 'It's a great gesture by the organization'

Tom Brady on Thursday said he will be back in Foxborough for the New England Patriots' home opener as the team honors their former legendary quarterback.

news

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels says he has 'no anxiety' about Jimmy Garoppolo situation

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels isn't sweating the situation surrounding QB Jimmy Garoppolo's injured foot, which required surgery this offseason after signing with Las Vegas.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More