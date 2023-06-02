Patrick Queen sees Ravens declining fifth-year option as 'blessing in disguise' 

With the Ravens already paying Smith and Lamar Jackson big money, there likely isn't a ton for another off-ball linebacker like Queen. If the $12.4 million fifth-year option was too rich for next season, anything other than a team-friendly deal would seem like a barrier to Queen returning.

However, perhaps with another improved season alongside Smith, Queen could hit the jackpot in free agency next offseason.

Queen said it took time to deal with emotions after the club declined his option, but after speaking with the Ravens' front office, he is motivated to have his best season in 2023.

"Just trying to get better," Queen said. "Obviously, Roquan is here now, getting an offseason with us. So, just trying to build that chemistry, trying to learn (defensive coordinator) Mike (Macdonald) more, trying to learn the defense more, trying to all of us get on the same page. That's my main focus right now."

Smith's arrival unlocked Queen's play down the stretch last season, and the Ravens are counting on the duo having similar success this season. Queen understands, in the long term, his play on the field will determine his next contract.